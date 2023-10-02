Video
Home Front Page

PM to inaugurate 4 mega projects this month

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to inaugurate four important mega projects this month.

The minister disclosed the information at a joint meeting of the president-general secretaries of affiliated organizations at the central office of Bangladesh Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

The projects are: the third terminal of Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Padma Rail Bridge , the Agargaon-Motijheel part of Dhaka Metro Rail and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.
Obaidul Quader said
    
that these four mega projects will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October 7, 10, 23 and 28, respectively.

In addition, Awami League will hold a grand rally in Savar's Aminbazar on October 3.    �UNB



