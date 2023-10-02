Pakistan vows to hit terrorists in wake of Mastung carnage







On Friday, a suicide bomber ripped through a procession celebrating the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on 12 Rabiul Awwal in Mastung, a town about 60km southeast of the provincial capital, killing a police officer, religious leaders, and children among dozens.



Two days on, however, no militant group has come forward to claim responsibility for the bombing, prompting claims from the government that the Indian intelligence agency, RAW, was involved.



Before the bomber struck the peaceful yet spirited gathering, hundreds of faithful, including kids, were present in front of Madina Mosque, carrying flags. The procession was supposed to start at 11am, and people were ready to kick start the march. But before this could happen, a suicide bomber entered the procession and exploded his vest next to the vehicle of the Mastung DSP.



"The suicide bomber reached the site by foot and waited for the arrival of clerics who were leading the procession and blew up his vest after their arrival," a senior official of the local administration said. As a result, dozens were killed on the spot.



Eyewitnesses likened the scene of the bombing to "doomsday". Bodies with severed heads and limbs littered the blast site, with the wounded lying in pools of blood crying for help, said Munir Ahmed Shahwani, a resident of Mastung who reached the spot soon after the explosion.



The Mastung district health officer confirmed 52 deaths on Friday, while seven injured people died during treatment at various hospitals in Quetta. "The death toll has reached 59," Dr Wasim Baig, spokesman for the health department, told Dawn on Saturday.



Several gravely wounded were moved to the CMH Quetta.



According to Balochistan Inspector General Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, DSP Gishkori tried to stop the bomber when he detonated himself.



The heroic action of the police officer averted an even bigger tragedy, he added.

According to locals, the death toll could rise further because several dead bodies were not brought to hospitals.



Authorities said they were facing difficulties in identifying the remains of the suicide bomber, as a large number of bodies were mutilated due to the powerful blast. �DAWN



