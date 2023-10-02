Video
People won’t leave streets until govt steps down: Moyeen Khan

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan on Sunday warned that people will not leave streets until the government steps down.

He said this while addressing a brief rally prior to a scheduled road march in Bagar Bazar area in Trishal of Mymensingh on Sunday morning.

"Today we have taken to the streets, take oath...we won't leave the streets until our leader Begum Khaleda Zia is released and the government now in power without people's mandate quits," he said.

The BNP's senior leader claimed that the people of the country expressed no-confidence in the government and they (govt) don't have right to stay in power. "The sooner they quit power; the better it will be for the country."

Another standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said the movement will intensify in the coming days. "Because people want to live, the poor people of this country have no way to live anymore. People will not be able to survive amid such hike in prices of essentials. "

"So you(people) have to topple the government and establish a caretaker government once you want to exercise your franchise, lead a better life and live with dignity."

BNP arranged the road march demanding resignation of the government, dissolution of the parliament, elections under neutral government, formation of new election commission and release of Khaleda Zia.

Earlier, the party held a similar road march in Sylhet on September 21, on September 23 in Barishal and on September 26 in Khulna.    �UNB




