BNP plotting to form 1/11-like government: Quader

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that BNP is hatching a deep conspiracy to form an "abnormal government", indicating the military-backed caretaker regime following 1/11.

"And their (BNP) sole purpose is to oust Sheikh Hasina, " Quader said, at a joint meeting of the president-general secretaries of affiliated organizations at the central office of Bangladesh Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue at 3:30 pm.

He said the Awami League did not come to power by floating in the air or raising the barrel of a gun. If Awami League is an illegal party then why permission is sought to release or send Khaleda Zia abroad, Quader questioned. "As a political party, BNP should follow the limits."

Regarding Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad, he said, if Khaleda Zia wants to go abroad, she should go according to the court's decision following the prevailing laws of the country.

The facilities accorded to a convicted convict are rare in the world in terms of humanity, Quader said.

The senior AL leader called on the party leaders and activists to respond when their leader calls.

He said that the BNP is trying to stymie the government through terrorism but they have to be resisted on the streets.

Awami League general secretary also urged the Awami League leaders and workers to refrain from campaigning by festooning billboards or posters.     �UN



