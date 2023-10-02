CID to submit further probe report now on Oct 30







Today was fixed for submitting the further investigation report but the investigation agency Criminal Investigation Department (CID) could not submit the report. Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider fixed the fresh date for the submission of further investigation report.



Earlier on April 16, another court ordered the CID to investigate further following a no-confidence petition submitted by Noor Uddin Rana, father of Fardin, also complainant of the case, against the final report (FRT) submitted by Detective Branch (DB) of police.

