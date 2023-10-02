Five killed in separate road accidents





At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents and crushed under the wheels of train in Habiganj, Jamalpur, Gazipur and Sylhet.



Our Habiganj Correspondent added that a woman and her son were killed after a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Bahubal upazila in Habiganj district on Sunday.





The deceased were identified as Farida Begum, wife of Dara Miah, hailed from Sunamganj district, and her son Motiur Rahman.

Locals said a truck hit an auto-rickshaw from behind on the Dawlatpur Bridge, leaving its passenger Farida dead on the spot and her son Motiur injured.



Motiur was rescued in critical condition and taken to Bahubal Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Shaistaganj Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Mainul Islam Bhuiyan said a team of police was sent to the spot, however, the driver fled the scene with the truck.



Our Jamalpur Correspondent added that a primary school teacher was killed when an auto rickshaw hit her on the Bakshiganj-Dewanganj road in Bakshiganj upazila of the district this afternoon.



The victim was identified as Rebeka Sultana Rikta, 36, wife of Al Amin, a resident of Madarerchar village of the upazila and assistant teacher of Char Kalikapur Government Primary School in Dewanganj upazila.



Officer-in-Charge of Bakshiganj Police Station Md Sohel Rana said Rebeka Sultana was returning home from school by an auto-rickshaw at around 1:00 pm.



Our Gazipur Correspondent added that a woman was crushed under the wheels of a train at Sadar upazila in Gazipur district on Sunday.



The incident took place at Joydebpur railway junction around 3:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Shahinur Akter, 45, wife of Ismail Hossain, hailed from Pabna district.



Our Sylhet Correspondent added that a young man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a train at Dakshin Surma upazila in Sylhet district on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Rizwan Tipu, 28, son of late Amzad Mia, a resident of Pathanpara area under Ward No-27 in the city.



Quoting locals, Sylhet Government Railway Police (GRP) officer-in-charge Shafiul Islam Patowary Sylhet-bound 'Kalni Express' from Dhaka ran over the youth when he was likely walking on the train track in Shibbari area, around one and a half km away from Sylhet rail station, around 10:00 pm last night. He died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.



Joydebpur Railway Junction Police Camp sub-inspector Shahidullah Hiro said Shahinur went under the wheels of a train while trying to get into the running train, leaving her dead on the spot.



Legal steps in this regard are under process, he added. When she got down from the auto-rickshaw in Madarerchar area another speeding auto-rickshaw hit her from behind.



Critically injured Rebeka was sent to Dewanganj upazila health complex where the attending doctor declared her dead.



