Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Five killed in separate road accidents

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent


At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents and crushed under the wheels of train in Habiganj, Jamalpur, Gazipur and Sylhet.
 
Our Habiganj Correspondent added that a woman and her son were killed after a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Bahubal upazila in Habiganj district on Sunday.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Dawlatpur area at around 3:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Farida Begum, wife of Dara Miah, hailed from Sunamganj district, and her son Motiur Rahman.
Locals said a truck hit an auto-rickshaw from behind on the Dawlatpur Bridge, leaving its passenger Farida dead on the spot and her son Motiur injured.

Motiur was rescued in critical condition and taken to Bahubal Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Shaistaganj Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Mainul Islam Bhuiyan said a team of police was sent to the spot, however, the driver fled the scene with the truck.

Our Jamalpur Correspondent added that a primary school teacher was killed when an auto rickshaw hit her on the Bakshiganj-Dewanganj road in Bakshiganj upazila of the district this afternoon.

The victim was identified as Rebeka Sultana Rikta, 36, wife of Al Amin, a resident of Madarerchar village of the upazila and assistant teacher of Char Kalikapur Government Primary School in Dewanganj upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Bakshiganj Police Station Md Sohel Rana said Rebeka Sultana was returning home from school by an auto-rickshaw at around 1:00 pm.

Our Gazipur Correspondent added that a woman was crushed under the wheels of a train at Sadar upazila in Gazipur district on Sunday.

The incident took place at Joydebpur railway junction around 3:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Shahinur Akter, 45, wife of Ismail Hossain, hailed from Pabna district.

Our Sylhet Correspondent added that a young man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a train at Dakshin Surma upazila in Sylhet district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Rizwan Tipu, 28, son of late Amzad Mia, a resident of Pathanpara area under Ward No-27 in the city.

Quoting locals, Sylhet Government Railway Police (GRP) officer-in-charge Shafiul Islam Patowary Sylhet-bound 'Kalni Express' from Dhaka ran over the youth when he was likely walking on the train track in Shibbari area, around one and a half km away from Sylhet rail station, around 10:00 pm last night. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.

Joydebpur Railway Junction Police Camp sub-inspector Shahidullah Hiro said Shahinur went under the wheels of a train while trying to get into the running train, leaving her dead on the spot.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, he added. When she got down from the auto-rickshaw in Madarerchar area another speeding auto-rickshaw hit her from behind.

Critically injured Rebeka was sent to Dewanganj upazila health complex where the attending doctor declared her dead.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


People won’t leave streets until govt steps down: Moyeen Khan
BNP plotting to form 1/11-like government: Quader
CID to submit further probe report now on Oct 30
Five killed in separate road accidents
AL rally at Aminbazar on Tuesday
Govt playing joke over allowing Khaleda to go abroad for treatment: BNP Law Secy
BHA leaders in UK concerned about community back home during Durga Puja, polls
India says complained to UK over confrontation at Sikh temple


Latest News
Export earnings notches 10.37% growth in Sept
World Habitat Day Monday
Youth dies from electrocution in Satkhira
79 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Nasrul seeks tech cooperation for renewable energy expansion
Child drowns in Dinajpur pond
Pacers will be factors for good or bad: Mashrafe
TCB's 201 tonnes of onion imported from India thru' Benapole land port
Warsaw 'biggest' rally draws 'a million' anti-govt protesters
Bangladesh Men's, Women's Kabaddi team to start 19th Asian Games campaign on Monday
Most Read News
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
US Congress avoids govt shutdown in last-minute deal
Want to take the challenge to hold free, fair elections: CEC
Law Ministry said 'no' on Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Comprehensive efforts needed to protect shrimp workers' rights: Deputy Speaker
Father hacks daughter to death in Chuadanga
Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls, Quader to Japanese Ambassador
Couple, their son found slaughtered at Savar flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft