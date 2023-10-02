AL rally at Aminbazar on Tuesday







These initiatives also aim to counter the activities of the major opposition party, BNP, on the streets.



AL General Secretary, Obaidul Quader, announced these fresh programs during a media briefing after chairing a joint meeting at the AL party office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

The meeting was attended by leaders from Dhaka city's two units of AL and prominent figures from its associated bodies.



Obaidul Quader expressed, "BNP is attempting to challenge the government through unlawful activities. We must confront them on the streets. They are plotting to create an unprecedented government situation akin to the events of 1/11.



Their sole objective is to remove Sheikh Hasina from power. We must thwart this conspiracy through street action."



Quader, who is also the Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, announced that the party will hold a grand rally in Savar's Amin Bazar on October 3.



