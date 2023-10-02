Govt playing joke over allowing Khaleda to go abroad for treatment: BNP Law Secy







Kayser Kamal gave his reaction immediately after Law Minister Anisul Huq rejected the request to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad for medical treatment.



Barrister Kayser Kamal said that the government's decision once again proved that there is no rule of law in the country. BNP chairperson has been made the victim of a cruel joke, he said. Kayser Kamal said Section 401 of the Criminal Procedure Code clearly states that the government can release her by executive order.

Kayser Kamal pointed out the inconsistencies in the Law Minister's statement saying that the Law Minister had earlier publicly stated that any application on behalf of Khaleda Zia would be carefully considered.



Kayser Kamal said in response on September 25, Khaleda Zia's younger brother Shamim Iskander met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and handed d an application to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad for medical treatment.



Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Sunday "I have given my opinion on the application that sought the government's permission to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go aboard for treatment."



"I sent the relevant file with my opinion to the Home Ministry," he told reporters at his office.



"If an application is disposed of under Section 401 of the Criminal Procedure Code, there is no scope to reconsider the application," he said.



The Law Minister gave his opinion to the Ministry of Home Affairs explaining Sub-sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.



The Law Minister said that the application on which the government suspended the jail sentence of Khaleda Zia and released her from jail on two conditions, has become a matter the "past and closed chapter" and there was no scope to reopen it.



According to the conditions, Khaleda Zia has to receive treatment at her residence and cannot go abroad and, therefore, there was no scope to allow her to go abroad, said Anis.



The law Minister said that Khaleda Zia must go to jail before she can go abroad for medical treatment.



On Saturday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had told the Voice of America in an interview with its reporter Satarupa Barua that Khaleda Zia must go back to prison before seeking permission to go abroad for medical treatment.



Voice of America aired the interview on Saturday.



"They must seek court's permission by sending an application to take her abroad. She can go [abroad] if the court permits her," said Sheikh Hasina.



"We cannot intervene with court proceedings. My role as Prime Minister is limited to suspending her jail sentence on humanitarian ground and granting her permission to remain at home," said Sheikh Hasina.



