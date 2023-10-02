Video
BHA leaders in UK concerned about community back home during Durga Puja, polls

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Diplomatic Correspondent

Leaders of the Bangladesh Hindu Association (BHA) in the UK, expressed concern to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen over the welfare of the Hindu community back home during Durga Puja and the upcoming general election.

They expressed their concerns during a meeting with  the Foreign Minister, now in London on Saturday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Momen assured them that strict precautionary measures and necessary steps would be taken during Durga Puja and upcoming general election to protect the Hindus.

The Hindu Association led by its Chairman Proshanta Datta Purokayasth handed over a petition to the Foreign Minister to ensure the protection and safety of their relatives back home.

During the meeting, leaders of the Association  praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership for the remarkable economic development achieved by Bangladesh as well as the  exemplary steps she had taken to establish a secular and oppression-free democratic Bangladesh.

Dr Momen reiterated Bangladesh government's commitment to ensure religious peace, harmony, and security.

The Bangladesh Hindu Association leaders thanked and appreciated the Foreign Minister for his support and commitments to safeguard the values of the Hindus and other religious communities.




