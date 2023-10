GOPALGANJ, Oct 1: Newly appointed Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman on Sunday paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his Mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj.



After laying the wreath, the DMP chief stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of the independence.

