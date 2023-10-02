War crimes: Fugitive death row convict arrested in Savar

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fugitive convict who was sentenced to death for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War from Dhaka's Savar on Saturday.



The arrestee is Khan Rokonuzzaman, 72, son of Mohabbat Ali Khan of Satkhira Sadar area in Satkhira district, said Rab-2 Assistant Director (Media), ASP Shihab Karim.



On March 24, 2022, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Rokonuzzamna to death for committing different crimes including torture, rape, arson in Satkhira distrct during the Liberation War in 1971. �UNB