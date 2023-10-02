Video
Youth crushed under train in Sylhet

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

SYLHET, Oct 1: A 28-year-old youth was crushed under a train in Dakshin Surma upazila of Sylhet on Saturday night.

The deceased Rizwan Tipu was son of late Amzad Miah of Pathanpara area under ward 27 of Sylhet city.

Shafiul Islam Patowary, Officer-in-Charge of Government Railway Police (GRP) in Sylhet, confirmed the death, saying that the Sylhet-bound 'Kalni Express' from Dhaka ran over the youth when he was likely walking on the train track in Shibbari area, around one and a half km away from Sylhet rail station, around 10 pm last night.

The impact left him dead on the spot, he said. The body was sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.     �UNB



