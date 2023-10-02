‘Mujib-The Making of a Nation’ to hit theatres Oct 13: Hasan







"In the film 'Mujib-The Making of a Nation', the history of Bangladesh and the history of country's emergence have been portrayed, because this Bangladesh nation was formed under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he added.



Noting that this film is a document of history for the nation, the information minister said how Bangabandhu became the architect of a nation has been depicted in this film.

"Through the pages of history, many leaders have fought for freedom but they could not achieve it. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the first Bangalee leader, under whose leadership the independence was achieved," Dr Hasan said.



Terming Bangabandhu as The Pied Piper of Hamelin, he said the architect of the nation encouraged millions of people to join the Liberation War and made supreme sacrifices for the country that helped the countrymen to attain the red-green flag of independent Bangladesh.



"His struggle and sacrifice for the nation, his determination and how he remained steadfast while walking to the gallows have been depicted in this film.



The biggest thing is that we know about the tragic incident that occurred on August 15, but that incident was never filmed anywhere, only in this film the August 15 carnage has been portrayed and with this (incident) the film ends," he said.



Dr Hasan said that he watched this film three or four times and it was first screened publicly at the Toronto Film Festival, where apart from Bangalees, citizens of different countries were present.



While watching the 2 hours and 58 minutes long film, he said, no one was seen to move even for a single minute and there was no break, the information minister said, adding, however, there will be a break in this 3-hour film.



Dr Hasan thanked biopic director Shyam Benegal and everyone associated with the production of the film and said, "Prime Minister's advisor Dr Gowher Rizvi was involved in the production process of this film.



I thank everyone, including Sajjad Zahir and many others from Bangladesh, who were involved in making this biopic. All the artistes have done amazing performances. All of them played their roles appropriately".



"We gave the censor certificate to the biopic much earlier. It is going to get censor certificate in India very soon as well. So, we want to release the movie in Bangladesh first, because Bangabandhu is the architect of this Bangladesh, this nation," he said, adding, later it will be released all over the world including India.



"I request everyone to watch this movie in the theater," Dr Hasan said.



Among the over hundred Bangladeshi artistes, who acted in the film produced by Bangladesh and India jointly, Chanchal Chowdhury, Khairul Alam Sabuj, Sangeeta Chowdhury, Dibya Jyoti, Samu Chowdhury, Ashiul Islam, Nairuj Sifat, Abul Kalam Azad Miah and Tushar Khan were present at the function. �BSS



Dr Hasan, also ruling Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said this film is not just a movie but a biopic of Bangabandhu."In the film 'Mujib-The Making of a Nation', the history of Bangladesh and the history of country's emergence have been portrayed, because this Bangladesh nation was formed under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he added.Noting that this film is a document of history for the nation, the information minister said how Bangabandhu became the architect of a nation has been depicted in this film."Through the pages of history, many leaders have fought for freedom but they could not achieve it. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the first Bangalee leader, under whose leadership the independence was achieved," Dr Hasan said.Terming Bangabandhu as The Pied Piper of Hamelin, he said the architect of the nation encouraged millions of people to join the Liberation War and made supreme sacrifices for the country that helped the countrymen to attain the red-green flag of independent Bangladesh."His struggle and sacrifice for the nation, his determination and how he remained steadfast while walking to the gallows have been depicted in this film.The biggest thing is that we know about the tragic incident that occurred on August 15, but that incident was never filmed anywhere, only in this film the August 15 carnage has been portrayed and with this (incident) the film ends," he said.Dr Hasan said that he watched this film three or four times and it was first screened publicly at the Toronto Film Festival, where apart from Bangalees, citizens of different countries were present.While watching the 2 hours and 58 minutes long film, he said, no one was seen to move even for a single minute and there was no break, the information minister said, adding, however, there will be a break in this 3-hour film.Dr Hasan thanked biopic director Shyam Benegal and everyone associated with the production of the film and said, "Prime Minister's advisor Dr Gowher Rizvi was involved in the production process of this film.I thank everyone, including Sajjad Zahir and many others from Bangladesh, who were involved in making this biopic. All the artistes have done amazing performances. All of them played their roles appropriately"."We gave the censor certificate to the biopic much earlier. It is going to get censor certificate in India very soon as well. So, we want to release the movie in Bangladesh first, because Bangabandhu is the architect of this Bangladesh, this nation," he said, adding, later it will be released all over the world including India."I request everyone to watch this movie in the theater," Dr Hasan said.Among the over hundred Bangladeshi artistes, who acted in the film produced by Bangladesh and India jointly, Chanchal Chowdhury, Khairul Alam Sabuj, Sangeeta Chowdhury, Dibya Jyoti, Samu Chowdhury, Ashiul Islam, Nairuj Sifat, Abul Kalam Azad Miah and Tushar Khan were present at the function. �BSS