Monday, 2 October, 2023
Fisherman’s severed head recovered from Sundarbans

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BAGERHAT, Oct 1: The Forest Department on Sunday recovered the severed head of a 24-year-old fisherman from Sundarbans East Division under Sharankhola Upazila of Bagerhat District.

Kazi Muhammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundarbans East Division, said they recovered the head of ShipatHawlader, son of Faruk Howlader of Paschim Rajapur village of the upazila, from Tulatala area in the morning.

The forest official said Shipar illegally entered the Sundarbans last Wednesday for fishing and went missing.

Being informed, the forest department staff and local people started searching and recovered his head.

Several tiger pugmarks were found near the spot. The forest official suspected that the tiger attacked the fisher and ate his entire body.

Shipat's face was disfigured and it was difficult to identify, but his father identified his son seeing his clothes, said Md Ikram Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sharankhola police station.    �UNB



