Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Coast Guard rescues 13 crew members from Bay of Bengal

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent


The Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) successfully rescued 13 crew members from a partially sunken lighter vessel in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday night.

According to Lt. Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi, the Media Officer of the BCG Headquarters, the lighter vessel named MV "Humaira" had departed from Chattogram at around 10:00 pm on Saturday night, bound for Dhaka with a cargo of 750 tons of coal, despite local warning signal No. 3 being in effect.
During the voyage, the hatch cover of the lighter vessel was damaged due to adverse weather conditions, leading to water ingress and engine failure.

The damaged vessel then anchored approximately 10.5 nautical miles southeast of Bhasanchar Light House, and the crew requested assistance using mobile phones to contact the authorities.

Upon receiving the distress call, a swift rescue operation was launched in the turbulent sea, led by Lt. Commander Abdullah Al Mamun, the captain of the Coast Guard's regular patrol vessel, "BCGS Sabuj Bangla." The crew members were successfully rescued.

Following their rescue, the crew members were brought to the Chattogram coast, where they were handed over to the owner of the lighter vessel, as reported by the media officer.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


War crimes: Fugitive death row convict arrested in Savar
Youth crushed under train in Sylhet
‘Mujib-The Making of a Nation’ to hit theatres Oct 13: Hasan
Fisherman’s severed head recovered from Sundarbans
Khulna fuel traders, workers go on indefinite strike
Media can play vital role in building healthy society: Liton
Coast Guard rescues 13 crew members from Bay of Bengal
Hasan seeks closer ties with Japan  


Latest News
Export earnings notches 10.37% growth in Sept
World Habitat Day Monday
Youth dies from electrocution in Satkhira
79 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Nasrul seeks tech cooperation for renewable energy expansion
Child drowns in Dinajpur pond
Pacers will be factors for good or bad: Mashrafe
TCB's 201 tonnes of onion imported from India thru' Benapole land port
Warsaw 'biggest' rally draws 'a million' anti-govt protesters
Bangladesh Men's, Women's Kabaddi team to start 19th Asian Games campaign on Monday
Most Read News
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
US Congress avoids govt shutdown in last-minute deal
Want to take the challenge to hold free, fair elections: CEC
Law Ministry said 'no' on Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Comprehensive efforts needed to protect shrimp workers' rights: Deputy Speaker
Father hacks daughter to death in Chuadanga
Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls, Quader to Japanese Ambassador
Couple, their son found slaughtered at Savar flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft