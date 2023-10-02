Coast Guard rescues 13 crew members from Bay of Bengal





The Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) successfully rescued 13 crew members from a partially sunken lighter vessel in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday night.



According to Lt. Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi, the Media Officer of the BCG Headquarters, the lighter vessel named MV "Humaira" had departed from Chattogram at around 10:00 pm on Saturday night, bound for Dhaka with a cargo of 750 tons of coal, despite local warning signal No. 3 being in effect.





The damaged vessel then anchored approximately 10.5 nautical miles southeast of Bhasanchar Light House, and the crew requested assistance using mobile phones to contact the authorities.



Upon receiving the distress call, a swift rescue operation was launched in the turbulent sea, led by Lt. Commander Abdullah Al Mamun, the captain of the Coast Guard's regular patrol vessel, "BCGS Sabuj Bangla." The crew members were successfully rescued.



Following their rescue, the crew members were brought to the Chattogram coast, where they were handed over to the owner of the lighter vessel, as reported by the media officer.



