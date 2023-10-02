Video
Ensure safe water

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Water is the lifeblood of our existence. Its availability, however, is far from universal. Millions of people worldwide still lack access to clean and safe drinking water, facing dire consequences. Unsafe water sources give rise to waterborne diseases, threatening lives, particularly those of vulnerable populations. Women and children often shoulder the burden of collecting water, robbing them of educational and economic opportunities.
 
Addressing this crisis demands collective action. Investments in water infrastructure, sanitation, and treatment facilities are vital. Stringent water quality standards and monitoring systems ensure safe water delivery. Education is a powerful tool in changing behaviors. Communities must learn responsible water use and watershed protection.
 
Safe water is not a privilege; it's a fundamental human right and ecological imperative. By advocating for policies, fostering conservation, and supporting initiatives, we can ensure that "liquid gold" flows freely and safely, enriching lives and securing our future.
 
Nurullah Alam Nur
Student,  University of Rajshahi




