Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

Dhaka, continuing to be ranked one of the top polluted cities in global indexes for nearly two decades, now also has been ranked the slowest city on earth as well. According to a recent survey, titled "The fast, the slow, and the congested: urban transportation in rich and poor countries" - carried out by the US-based National Bureau of Economic Research - Dhaka has been labelled the slowest city.  

The survey analysed traffic situations in over 1,200 cities across 152 countries.

However, what requires a clear understanding is that the slowest cities aren't necessarily the most congested, and most congested aren't the slowest either. The survey clarified that speed of travel in a city is also partially related to the degree of traffic generated on its roads. Other factors, such as layout and quality of a city's roads and natural obstacles like hills and rivers, play a significant role in how fast automobiles can commute. On that note - a key factor in Dhaka to be slow surely is its narrow and poor roads. Another key factor is understandably excessive number of vehicles compared to roads. And not to mention Dhaka's inept manual traffic management system.

According to a part of the report, based on a Google map study, a 9 kilometre trip from Dhaka airport to Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park, in Gulshan-2, can take as long as 55 minutes, whereas a trip of the same distance in Flint, Michigan, the world's fastest city, from the airport to the Sloan Museum of Discovery, takes about 9 minutes.

The survey also mentioned, almost all the fastest cities are mid-sized municipalities in USA like Flint, Memphis, and Wichita, and Kansas where highways are wide and plentiful. Of the 100 fastest cities in the world, 86 are in USA including 19 of the top 20 (the exception is Windsor, Ontario, across the Canadian border from Detroit). And even relatively poor cities in wealthy countries are fast.

Nevertheless, even though recently consolidated with supplementary flyovers and an elevated expressway, Dhaka yet continues to experience massive traffic jams stretching for miles every so often. That said - there exists an observed economic phenomenon called Induced Demand, essentially meaning, "The more you build, the more they'll buy." In terms of infrastructure, it means the addition of lanes to existing roads, even if done to curb congestion, induces a need for further addition of lanes. In rapidly growing areas where roads were not designed for the ever-increasing population, there is a significant latent demand for new road capacity.

We believe it is time for our policy makers, experts, city planners and traffic management authorities to take stock of the latest survey report and address the key obstacles behind Dhaka slowing down.

A slow city dangerously slows down economy, depletes work hours while draining down energy of citizens.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ensure safe water
Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too
Stop honking horns unnecessarily
RNPP on track proving our capability of handling N-fuel
Party-based politics doesn’t bode well for students
Why little being done to stop Dhaka’s air pollution?
Stop online gambling
China stands beside Bangladesh


Latest News
Export earnings notches 10.37% growth in Sept
World Habitat Day Monday
Youth dies from electrocution in Satkhira
79 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Nasrul seeks tech cooperation for renewable energy expansion
Child drowns in Dinajpur pond
Pacers will be factors for good or bad: Mashrafe
TCB's 201 tonnes of onion imported from India thru' Benapole land port
Warsaw 'biggest' rally draws 'a million' anti-govt protesters
Bangladesh Men's, Women's Kabaddi team to start 19th Asian Games campaign on Monday
Most Read News
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
US Congress avoids govt shutdown in last-minute deal
Want to take the challenge to hold free, fair elections: CEC
Law Ministry said 'no' on Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Comprehensive efforts needed to protect shrimp workers' rights: Deputy Speaker
Father hacks daughter to death in Chuadanga
Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls, Quader to Japanese Ambassador
Couple, their son found slaughtered at Savar flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft