Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too







The survey analysed traffic situations in over 1,200 cities across 152 countries.



However, what requires a clear understanding is that the slowest cities aren't necessarily the most congested, and most congested aren't the slowest either. The survey clarified that speed of travel in a city is also partially related to the degree of traffic generated on its roads. Other factors, such as layout and quality of a city's roads and natural obstacles like hills and rivers, play a significant role in how fast automobiles can commute. On that note - a key factor in Dhaka to be slow surely is its narrow and poor roads. Another key factor is understandably excessive number of vehicles compared to roads. And not to mention Dhaka's inept manual traffic management system.

According to a part of the report, based on a Google map study, a 9 kilometre trip from Dhaka airport to Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park, in Gulshan-2, can take as long as 55 minutes, whereas a trip of the same distance in Flint, Michigan, the world's fastest city, from the airport to the Sloan Museum of Discovery, takes about 9 minutes.



The survey also mentioned, almost all the fastest cities are mid-sized municipalities in USA like Flint, Memphis, and Wichita, and Kansas where highways are wide and plentiful. Of the 100 fastest cities in the world, 86 are in USA including 19 of the top 20 (the exception is Windsor, Ontario, across the Canadian border from Detroit). And even relatively poor cities in wealthy countries are fast.



Nevertheless, even though recently consolidated with supplementary flyovers and an elevated expressway, Dhaka yet continues to experience massive traffic jams stretching for miles every so often. That said - there exists an observed economic phenomenon called Induced Demand, essentially meaning, "The more you build, the more they'll buy." In terms of infrastructure, it means the addition of lanes to existing roads, even if done to curb congestion, induces a need for further addition of lanes. In rapidly growing areas where roads were not designed for the ever-increasing population, there is a significant latent demand for new road capacity.



We believe it is time for our policy makers, experts, city planners and traffic management authorities to take stock of the latest survey report and address the key obstacles behind Dhaka slowing down.



A slow city dangerously slows down economy, depletes work hours while draining down energy of citizens.



