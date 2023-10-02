

AI paves way for revolutionary health advances



AI has proven its versatility, leaving an indelible mark in diverse sectors such as banking, education, supply chains, manufacturing, retail, and more. Within the technology sector, AI has been a pivotal enabler for groundbreaking innovations like Google's web search, Netflix's content recommendations, Amazon's product suggestions, Facebook's targeted advertising, and Tesla's autonomous vehicles.



The medical field, too, has felt the transformative power of AI. It all began with pioneering work in the 1960s and 1970s when researchers developed the first problem-solving program, Dendral. Though initially designed for organic chemistry, this laid the foundation for MYCIN, a system heralded as one of the earliest examples of "artificial intelligence in medicine." While MYCIN and systems like INTERNIST-1 and CASNET didn't achieve widespread adoption, the 1980s and 1990s ushered in the era of microcomputers and heightened network connectivity. Researchers realized that AI systems in healthcare needed to adapt to imperfect data and collaborate with human expertise. This led to the exploration of approaches like fuzzy set theory, Bayesian networks, and artificial neural networks in healthcare.

AI in healthcare is an all-encompassing term encompassing machine learning algorithms and software's application to replicate human cognition. This includes the analysis, presentation, and understanding of complex medical data, as well as offering novel ways to diagnose, treat, or prevent diseases. At its core, AI in healthcare leverages computer algorithms' ability to draw conclusions from input data. Its primary goal is to uncover relationships between clinical data and patient outcomes.



AI in healthcare spans a multitude of applications, from diagnostics and treatment protocol development to drug discovery, personalized medicine, and patient monitoring. Its differentiating factor from traditional healthcare technologies is its capacity to collect and process vast, diverse datasets, providing well-defined outputs to end-users. This is made possible through machine learning algorithms and deep learning, which excel at recognizing patterns and establishing logical connections.



To attain actionable insights and predictions, AI models must be rigorously trained on extensive input data. While AI's integration into healthcare is still relatively new, ongoing research is exploring its applications across various medical fields and industries. Ethical concerns, including data privacy, automation's impact on jobs, and biases in AI representations, are also receiving unprecedented attention.



Despite the promise of AI, it hasn't been without its share of criticisms and challenges. Resistance from healthcare leaders has slowed its adoption, hindering the realization of its full potential. Nonetheless, over the past half-century, advancements in computing power, genomic sequencing, electronic health records, natural language processing, computer vision, robot-assisted surgery, machine learning models, and deep learning techniques have paved the way for AI's transformative role in healthcare.



AI algorithms now play a crucial role in analysing vast electronic health records for disease prevention and diagnosis. Esteemed medical institutions like The Mayo Clinic, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, and the British National Health Service have developed AI algorithms for their departments. Notably, tech giants IBM and Google have also joined the fray, contributing their AI prowess to healthcare.



Moreover, hospitals are embracing AI software to optimize operational efficiency, cut costs, enhance patient satisfaction, and address staffing needs effectively.



The United States government has committed billions of dollars to drive AI development in healthcare, recognizing its potential to revolutionize the field. Concurrently, companies are developing technologies aimed at helping healthcare managers streamline operations, boost utilization, reduce patient boarding times, shorten hospital stays, and optimize staffing levels.



As AI continues to evolve and healthcare embraces its full potential, we stand on the cusp of an era where technology and human expertise harmoniously advance the frontiers of medical knowledge, treatment, and care. The journey is ongoing, but the destination promises a healthier, more efficient, and patient-centric future for healthcare.

The writer is a consultant at the Blood Bank & Transfusion Services, Icddr,b

In the realm of technological innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands as a cornerstone, continuously evolving and redefining the boundaries of what's possible. Although AI was officially founded as an academic discipline in 1956, it underwent multiple cycles of optimism followed by disappointments and funding shortages. However, it wasn't until 2012 when deep learning outshone previous AI techniques that the floodgates of funding and interest burst open, setting the stage for its rapid ascent.AI has proven its versatility, leaving an indelible mark in diverse sectors such as banking, education, supply chains, manufacturing, retail, and more. Within the technology sector, AI has been a pivotal enabler for groundbreaking innovations like Google's web search, Netflix's content recommendations, Amazon's product suggestions, Facebook's targeted advertising, and Tesla's autonomous vehicles.The medical field, too, has felt the transformative power of AI. It all began with pioneering work in the 1960s and 1970s when researchers developed the first problem-solving program, Dendral. Though initially designed for organic chemistry, this laid the foundation for MYCIN, a system heralded as one of the earliest examples of "artificial intelligence in medicine." While MYCIN and systems like INTERNIST-1 and CASNET didn't achieve widespread adoption, the 1980s and 1990s ushered in the era of microcomputers and heightened network connectivity. Researchers realized that AI systems in healthcare needed to adapt to imperfect data and collaborate with human expertise. This led to the exploration of approaches like fuzzy set theory, Bayesian networks, and artificial neural networks in healthcare.AI in healthcare is an all-encompassing term encompassing machine learning algorithms and software's application to replicate human cognition. This includes the analysis, presentation, and understanding of complex medical data, as well as offering novel ways to diagnose, treat, or prevent diseases. At its core, AI in healthcare leverages computer algorithms' ability to draw conclusions from input data. Its primary goal is to uncover relationships between clinical data and patient outcomes.AI in healthcare spans a multitude of applications, from diagnostics and treatment protocol development to drug discovery, personalized medicine, and patient monitoring. Its differentiating factor from traditional healthcare technologies is its capacity to collect and process vast, diverse datasets, providing well-defined outputs to end-users. This is made possible through machine learning algorithms and deep learning, which excel at recognizing patterns and establishing logical connections.To attain actionable insights and predictions, AI models must be rigorously trained on extensive input data. While AI's integration into healthcare is still relatively new, ongoing research is exploring its applications across various medical fields and industries. Ethical concerns, including data privacy, automation's impact on jobs, and biases in AI representations, are also receiving unprecedented attention.Despite the promise of AI, it hasn't been without its share of criticisms and challenges. Resistance from healthcare leaders has slowed its adoption, hindering the realization of its full potential. Nonetheless, over the past half-century, advancements in computing power, genomic sequencing, electronic health records, natural language processing, computer vision, robot-assisted surgery, machine learning models, and deep learning techniques have paved the way for AI's transformative role in healthcare.AI algorithms now play a crucial role in analysing vast electronic health records for disease prevention and diagnosis. Esteemed medical institutions like The Mayo Clinic, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, and the British National Health Service have developed AI algorithms for their departments. Notably, tech giants IBM and Google have also joined the fray, contributing their AI prowess to healthcare.Moreover, hospitals are embracing AI software to optimize operational efficiency, cut costs, enhance patient satisfaction, and address staffing needs effectively.The United States government has committed billions of dollars to drive AI development in healthcare, recognizing its potential to revolutionize the field. Concurrently, companies are developing technologies aimed at helping healthcare managers streamline operations, boost utilization, reduce patient boarding times, shorten hospital stays, and optimize staffing levels.The writer is a consultant at the Blood Bank & Transfusion Services, Icddr,b