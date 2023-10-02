

In pursuit of proper standards for true value of arbitral awards



The Courts worldwide always do strive to uphold arbitration awards and the Courts have always read arbitration awards in a reasonable and commercial way with no expectation of finding substantial fault.



However, Courts in Bangladesh, on the other hand, do tend to interfere often with the arbitration proceedings or awards, and have displayed an increasing willingness to diverge from the robust approach of less interference expounded worldwide, and to intervene in the arbitral process, or in the execution of awards by taking the broadest possible view of the devices and methods developed to control administrative bodies while exercising their power conferred under the Article 102 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Why there is an increasing willingness to interfere with arbitration awards through judicial review; either, because there might be a growing distrust over the arbitration proceedings, or might be that the Courts have been traditionally inclined to guard the reviewing role conferred under Article 102 of the Constitution jealously, or reliance or broad application of the methods and devices developed by the English Courts that are integral to the power of the reviewing Courts when Article 102 is triggered, or fear of opening a Pandora's Box.



One of the essential features that distinguish administrative decision makers or administrative bodies adjudicating dispute from arbitration is that apart from giving decisions administrative bodies do tend to execute administrative functions that essentially involves allocation of resources. Administrative bodies do enjoy a certain degree of discretion under the Act that they operate.



Over the years the laws governing the administrative bodies increased in complexities and evolved, so did the means and principles to ensure that such bodies are kept within their limits while exercising power. One of such means is the judicial review that ensures that such bodies do not transgress the limit. Administrative standards or standards of judicial review have also evolved over the period of time, thanks to the English Court, to the extent that those standards became integral to the judicial review remedy. The philosophy behind developing these administrative standards by the English Courts might have been prompted out of presumption that- when administrative decision-maker is bestowed with discretion, that discretion is not unfettered; rather, Parliament intends that that discretion be exercised reasonably and proportionately.



Administrative Law practitioners also have witnessed the advent of jurisprudence of a type from Anisminic and post Anisminic, throughout the period when almost every decisions given by an administrative body could have been challenged on the premises that the administrative body exceed its jurisdiction.



Unquestionably, Higher Judiciary do have power to embark onjudicial review of administrative decisions based on these administrative standards of review, while doing so it effectively conducts an in-depth analysis of both the reasoning and the decision of the administrative decision maker. It then, on that basis, decide whether such decision is acceptable or not on the basis of standards of review developed. This approach adopted by the Courts and the broader application of the administrative standards equally adopted in challenges of arbitral awards under judicial review, however, undermines the value of arbitration as an effective means of settling controversies.



The standard of review for commercial arbitrations be it adhoc or institutional or statutory must therefore be guided by commercial considerations ensuring party autonomy and minimal judicial interference. Most importantly, in the absence of any clear analogy between administrative decisions and decisions taken by arbitrations, it would not be prudent for the Higher Judiciary to accommodate judicial review of a type, the type currently being endorsed dearly, which is almost equivalent in practice to a virtually full appeal on the law and facts.



Same is true in terms of statutory arbitration because after an award is given by the Arbitrator, if it is allowed to be challenged on administrative standards, commercial considerations in which are essentially absent, then the arbitration proceeding shall become a mockery and the whole purpose of the arbitration scheme as envisaged in the Acts, shall fail and the legislative purpose of crafting those Acts/legislations might well be frustrated.



Even though judicial review as a remedy has developed through common law in England, the same became a basic feature of our Constitution. The Courts have traditionally exercised this power of judicial review in order to restrain the public functionaries from transgressing the limits of authority provided under the Constitution or the law. The Courts have always traditionally approached the decisions of the public functionaries with a meticulous legal eye endeavouring to pick holes, inconsistencies and arbitrariness or faults. In doing so, Courts have always been aided with administrative principles and standards devolved over the period of time. Over the years, these administrative standards turned integral to the power of the judicial review to an extent that in challenges of arbitration awards through judicial review Courts are less inclined to distinguish between administrative bodies and arbitration tribunals, even though both are different in terms of 'function and nature'.



Time is now to indulge into a soul searching or pursuit to establish a proper standard that acknowledge the commercial considerations in the arbitration and the true value of arbitration proceeding. Judicial review of arbitral awards therefore, must take place under a tightly defined regime by adapting a specifically tailored standard of review which gives consideration to commercial considerations dominant in arbitration, and which is virtually different from various standards of judicial review deployed in reviewing decision of an administrative body.

The writer is Advocate, HCD, Supreme Court of Bangladesh

