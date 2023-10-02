

Does visa policy reflect ethical approach?



In a world where global issues often dominate headlines, the U.S. visa policy has recently taken center stage, sparking curiosity far beyond Bangladesh's borders. A meticulous examination reveals that these policies neither favour nor oppose any faction. Instead, they are enmeshed in the imminent national parliamentary elections under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. The government's resolute commitment to conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections mirrors that of the United States. However, what perplexes observers is the extent of intervention by certain developed nations in the electoral affairs of Bangladesh.



Media reports have shed light on this matter, with an American journalist, during a press briefing by the US government, questioning, "Why is the visa policy exclusively targeting Bangladesh?" This inquiry has given rise to public speculation, painting these actions as malevolent, driven by self-interest aimed at reshaping the government, and indicative of sinister collaborations with both domestic and foreign entities. Recent reports in electronic media even suggest that a prominent US figure, who played a pivotal role in banning RAB in Bangladesh, faced allegations of bribery and subsequently resigned from their position.

In recent times, diplomatic sagacity exhibited by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during meetings with the Russian Foreign Minister, interactions with the President of France, and active participation in events like the BRICS and G20 summits, as well as the United Nations General Assembly sessions, has illuminated the situation. The citizens of Bangladesh, a nation deeply committed to democracy, eagerly anticipate a transformative electoral process. Their aspiration is for a peaceful transfer of power through elections that uphold democratic principles, thereby benefiting the Bengali populace. The Prime Minister has consistently voiced unwavering support for a government change that aligns with the people's will.



During a press conference organized by the United Nations Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in the United States on September 22, 2023, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reassured the public concerning the US visa policy. She stated, "There is no need to harbor fear or panic about the United States' visa policy. If it singles out the Awami League, I harbor no concerns. However, it is vital to remember that my ascent to power was not through external influence but through the support of the people. The Awami League, too, champions free and fair elections. If anyone attempts to disrupt our election from outside Bangladesh, the people of this nation will stand resolutely against them. Those advocating for transparent voting - where were they during the 2001 election or under military rule? We have implemented measures such as transparent ballot boxes, voter lists with photos, and extensive voter education campaigns. 'I will vote for whomever I choose' is my unwavering motto."



As the response to the US visa policy unfolds, Foreign Minister expressed, "We are greatly encouraged by the immediate announcement of the US visa policy's implementation. The United States has communicated the essence of this policy, emphasizing its intent to ensure fair and impartial elections. It is our hope that the visa policy will serve as a deterrent to external interference in our electoral process." In an interview with Qatar-based media outlet Al-Jazeera on September 23, he asserted, "Thanks to the Prime Minister's efforts, the Bangladesh government is fully capable of conducting free and fair elections. We are not perturbed by the US visa ban on individuals deemed responsible for undermining Bangladesh's democratic election process. The United States is a democracy, and so are we. While they wield significant global influence, we are not daunted. We are well-versed in the conduct of credible elections."



On September 25, 2023, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. Abdullah Al-Mamun reassured the nation, stating that there would be no crisis of image for the Bangladesh Police Force due to the new visa policy of the United States. The Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) echoed this sentiment on September 24, emphasizing that the US visa policy would have no adverse impact on the operations and efficiency of the Bangladesh Police Force. The force remains committed to working within the bounds of the law, with the visa policy leaving their duties unaffected.



The impact of the US visa policy on Bangladesh's electoral process has stirred various sentiments. The continuous efforts of the US administration to disseminate misleading information about Bangladesh's elections have been met with skepticism. Much like the general populace, I firmly believe that the government's impartial stance, grounded in ethical principles, has enabled the visa policy to effectively counter baseless campaigns. The published visa policy, despite enjoying widespread support, offers no grounds for sleepless nights spent dissecting its intricacies. It is crucial to emphasize that a non-partisan, neutral caretaker government is not a prerequisite. In tackling militancy, fundamentalism, and terrorism, the government has showcased its competence. The global community lacks a consensus on conducting elections under the direct oversight of the Election Commission.



The US visa policy sternly condemns those involved in election sabotage, incitement of violence, creation of chaotic conditions, obstruction of voter participation, interference with party gatherings, and engagement in vote rigging, both directly and indirectly. The choice of participation, whether by party or individual, remains an internal matter for the nation.

The Bangladesh government extends a warm welcome to the new US visa policy. In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that the United States would objectively implement the visa policy rather than applying it arbitrarily. Bangladesh regards the US announcement as a manifestation of its unwavering commitment to conducting free and fair elections at all levels, thereby upholding the nation's democratic process. The people of Bangladesh are acutely aware of their democratic and voting rights. In the annals of Bangladesh's history, there is no precedent for the survival of a government that has seized power through vote rigging, disregarding the people's verdict. The government remains steadfast in preventing and countering any illegal attempts or malicious interference by individuals, parties, or groups seeking to disrupt the fair conduct of elections. The entire electoral process will undergo rigorous scrutiny, with international observers accredited by the Election Commission actively participating. The government is hopeful that national-level undemocratic forces engaged in violence, subversion, and acts of destruction will exercise caution and refrain from obstructing the electoral process as per constitutional provisions.



Overall, the US visa policy appears impartial, neither overtly supporting the government nor the opposition. Its aim is to foster an environment that safeguards the legitimate rights of the people, eradicating all forms of illegal, immoral, non-political, violent, and destructive tendencies. Historical precedence indicates that established US sanctions or visa policies have had minimal impact on electoral processes or government changes in other countries. The people of Iraq and Libya continue to grapple with the consequences of such sanctions. Populist governments, like that of Turkey, often dismiss such concerns with deep contempt. The enduring power of the state supersedes that of any individual or political party. The forthcoming National Assembly elections will serve as a testament to the people's power, establishing the primacy of the party over the individual and the state over the party. While this is undoubtedly a lofty expectation, it is not an insurmountable one.



The writer is an educationalist and former Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University



