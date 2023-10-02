Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Int’l Day of Older Persons observed in districts

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondents

The International Day of older Persons was observed on Sunday across the country in a befitting manner.
This year's theme of the Day is - 'Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons.'
To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Pabna and Pirojpur.
JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.
A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office in the town in the morning.
Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi presided over the meeting.
Additional DC (ADC) (Revenue) Mahiuddin Jahangir, Deputy Director (DD) of District Social Service Office Imam Hashim, Esho NGO Executive Director Matinur Rahman, JAKS Foundation Executive Director Nurul Amin, District Awami League Vice-President Golam Hakkani and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.
KISHOREGANJ: To mark the Day, the district administration, District Social Welfare office and Probin Hitoysi Sangho jointly organized different programmes in the town.
A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Bhaban in the town with DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad in the chair.
ADC (General) Rubel Mahmud, Civil Surgeon's (CS) Office Medical Officer Dr Mahbubur Rahman, Senior Assistant Commissioner Bablu Sutradhar, Probin Hitoysi Sangho President Professor Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed, Professor ASM Mahabubur Rahman, Advocate Alhag Nizam Uddin, Iqbal Hossain Dulal, Advocate Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan and Dr Islamil Hossain, among others, also spoke at the programme conducted by District Social Welfare Department DD Md Kamruzzaman Khan.
PABNA: In this connection, the district administration and District Social Service Department jointly organized different programmes in the town.
A rally was brought out at around 12 pm, which paraded the main streets of the town.
After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference in the town.
Pabna DC Asaduzzaman presided over the meeting.
District Social Service DD Rashedul Kabir, Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman, Pabna Newspaper Parishad President Abdul Matin Khan and Bass Representative Rafiqul Islam Sweet, among others, were also present at the programme.
PIROJPUR: On the occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.
A rally was brought out from the Pirojpur Circuit House premises in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.
Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.
The district administration and District Social Service Department jointly arranged the programme.
Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was present as the chief guest while District Social Services Office DD Md Iqbal Kabir presided over the meeting.
Local Government DD and ADC (ICT) Md Selim Hossain, Additional Superintend of Police Md Mukit Hasan Khan, CS Dr Md. Hasnat Yousuf Zaki attended the programme as specials guests.
Professor Abdul Latif, president of Older Persons Association, Freedom Fighter Goutam Chowdhury, and journalists Mahmud Hosen and Ziaul Ahsan, among others, also spoke there.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Int’l Day of Older Persons observed in districts
Two men crushed under train in Jhenidah, Sylhet
Essentials’ prices go beyond reach of consumers at Dumuria
Two youths ‘commit suicide’ at Bhanga
Two snatchers held in Natore
Woman fined for making adulterated fish food at Singra
Six people found dead in 6 districts
101 die of dengue in nine months in Barishal Div


Latest News
Export earnings notches 10.37% growth in Sept
World Habitat Day Monday
Youth dies from electrocution in Satkhira
79 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Nasrul seeks tech cooperation for renewable energy expansion
Child drowns in Dinajpur pond
Pacers will be factors for good or bad: Mashrafe
TCB's 201 tonnes of onion imported from India thru' Benapole land port
Warsaw 'biggest' rally draws 'a million' anti-govt protesters
Bangladesh Men's, Women's Kabaddi team to start 19th Asian Games campaign on Monday
Most Read News
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
US Congress avoids govt shutdown in last-minute deal
Want to take the challenge to hold free, fair elections: CEC
Law Ministry said 'no' on Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Comprehensive efforts needed to protect shrimp workers' rights: Deputy Speaker
Father hacks daughter to death in Chuadanga
Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls, Quader to Japanese Ambassador
Couple, their son found slaughtered at Savar flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft