Int’l Day of Older Persons observed in districts





This year's theme of the Day is - 'Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons.'

To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Pabna and Pirojpur.

JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office in the town in the morning.

Additional DC (ADC) (Revenue) Mahiuddin Jahangir, Deputy Director (DD) of District Social Service Office Imam Hashim, Esho NGO Executive Director Matinur Rahman, JAKS Foundation Executive Director Nurul Amin, District Awami League Vice-President Golam Hakkani and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the Day, the district administration, District Social Welfare office and Probin Hitoysi Sangho jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Bhaban in the town with DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad in the chair.

ADC (General) Rubel Mahmud, Civil Surgeon's (CS) Office Medical Officer Dr Mahbubur Rahman, Senior Assistant Commissioner Bablu Sutradhar, Probin Hitoysi Sangho President Professor Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed, Professor ASM Mahabubur Rahman, Advocate Alhag Nizam Uddin, Iqbal Hossain Dulal, Advocate Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan and Dr Islamil Hossain, among others, also spoke at the programme conducted by District Social Welfare Department DD Md Kamruzzaman Khan.

PABNA: In this connection, the district administration and District Social Service Department jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A rally was brought out at around 12 pm, which paraded the main streets of the town.

After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference in the town.

Pabna DC Asaduzzaman presided over the meeting.

District Social Service DD Rashedul Kabir, Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman, Pabna Newspaper Parishad President Abdul Matin Khan and Bass Representative Rafiqul Islam Sweet, among others, were also present at the programme.

PIROJPUR: On the occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out from the Pirojpur Circuit House premises in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

The district administration and District Social Service Department jointly arranged the programme.

Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was present as the chief guest while District Social Services Office DD Md Iqbal Kabir presided over the meeting.

Local Government DD and ADC (ICT) Md Selim Hossain, Additional Superintend of Police Md Mukit Hasan Khan, CS Dr Md. Hasnat Yousuf Zaki attended the programme as specials guests.

Professor Abdul Latif, president of Older Persons Association, Freedom Fighter Goutam Chowdhury, and journalists Mahmud Hosen and Ziaul Ahsan, among others, also spoke there.

The International Day of older Persons was observed on Sunday across the country in a befitting manner.This year's theme of the Day is - 'Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons.'To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Pabna and Pirojpur.JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office in the town in the morning.Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi presided over the meeting.Additional DC (ADC) (Revenue) Mahiuddin Jahangir, Deputy Director (DD) of District Social Service Office Imam Hashim, Esho NGO Executive Director Matinur Rahman, JAKS Foundation Executive Director Nurul Amin, District Awami League Vice-President Golam Hakkani and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.KISHOREGANJ: To mark the Day, the district administration, District Social Welfare office and Probin Hitoysi Sangho jointly organized different programmes in the town.A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Bhaban in the town with DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad in the chair.ADC (General) Rubel Mahmud, Civil Surgeon's (CS) Office Medical Officer Dr Mahbubur Rahman, Senior Assistant Commissioner Bablu Sutradhar, Probin Hitoysi Sangho President Professor Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed, Professor ASM Mahabubur Rahman, Advocate Alhag Nizam Uddin, Iqbal Hossain Dulal, Advocate Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan and Dr Islamil Hossain, among others, also spoke at the programme conducted by District Social Welfare Department DD Md Kamruzzaman Khan.PABNA: In this connection, the district administration and District Social Service Department jointly organized different programmes in the town.A rally was brought out at around 12 pm, which paraded the main streets of the town.After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference in the town.Pabna DC Asaduzzaman presided over the meeting.District Social Service DD Rashedul Kabir, Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman, Pabna Newspaper Parishad President Abdul Matin Khan and Bass Representative Rafiqul Islam Sweet, among others, were also present at the programme.PIROJPUR: On the occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from the Pirojpur Circuit House premises in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.The district administration and District Social Service Department jointly arranged the programme.Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was present as the chief guest while District Social Services Office DD Md Iqbal Kabir presided over the meeting.Local Government DD and ADC (ICT) Md Selim Hossain, Additional Superintend of Police Md Mukit Hasan Khan, CS Dr Md. Hasnat Yousuf Zaki attended the programme as specials guests.Professor Abdul Latif, president of Older Persons Association, Freedom Fighter Goutam Chowdhury, and journalists Mahmud Hosen and Ziaul Ahsan, among others, also spoke there.