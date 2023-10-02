Two men crushed under train in Jhenidah, Sylhet





JHENIDAH: A man was crushed under a train in Kotchandpur Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The accident took place in Minez Para area adjacent to Safdarpur Railway Station of the upazila at early hours.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Safdarpur Railway Station Master Ruhul Amin said the Goalanda-bound Nakshikantha Express train from Khulna hit the man in Minez Para area at early hours, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, Railway Police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have committed suicide after jumping under the train.

Safdarpur Police Camp In-Charge Sub-Inspector Md Shahab Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

SYLHET: A young man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Taj Uddin, 25, son of late Cherag Ali, a resident of West Faridpur Village under Fenchuganj Upazila of the district.

According to Railway Police, the Dhaka-bound Kalani Express train from Sylhet ran over him in Parairchawk area in the afternoon when he was crossing the railway track, which left him dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family members claimed that someone might have killed him first and then, put the body along the railway track to hide the killing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sylhet Government Railway Police Station Shafiul Islam Patwari said being informed police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



