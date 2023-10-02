Essentials’ prices go beyond reach of consumers at Dumuria





To tackle the high price, the upazila administration is conducting drives in markets. But it cannot be tackled.

Consumers said, prices of the items which are high-demanding go up unnecessarily. It is Ramadan-like situation, they added.

A visit to Dumuria Bazar, Chuknagar Bazar, Shahpur Bazar, Abaro Milebazar, Ambita Bazar, Khukrah Bazar, Baniakhali Bazar, and Mothertala Bazar found abnormal prices of essentials.

Per kilogram (kg) coarse red gram pulse, masur, is selling at Tk 120-130 against Tk 85 15 days back. Bottled soya bean oil is selling at Tk 185 against previous 130-135 per litre.

Broiler hen is selling at Tk 160-170 against Tk 110-120 per kg.

Besides, coarse rice is selling at Tk 70-80 against Tk 58-64 per kg. All varieties of coarse rice are selling at over Tk 50 per kg.

Potato price has increased mostly. Per kg potato is selling at Tk 44-45 against Tk 30 one month back.

Pointed gourd, brinjal, sponge gourd, long bean, spiny gourd, bitter gourd, and tomato are selling at the higher prices.

Per piece bottle gourd is selling at Tk 80-90 against previous Tk 40.

Per kg beef is selling at Tk 700 against Tk 650.

Higher prices of these essentials are affecting the general consumers mostly. These families are already facing their decreased earnings. They are not getting essential items even from TCB trucks. By standing in queue for a long time most of them are returning home empty handed.

A teacher Mizanur Rahman said, "Earlier we could save some money out of salary Tk 22,000 after meeting all needs of families. But now we are hiccupping to meet our family demands."

If the essential prices continue to increase, the negative impact on people will be more deepening, he added.

A bank official Zakaria said, "My income is now the same like before. Prices of all things have been double. Now where will we go?"

A housewife Amena Begum said, "We are hiccupping to run family."

Consumer Matin said, prices of onion and potato are on the rise. The upazila administration should keep eye so that essential prices don't go up.

An onion trader Khaleq said, if supply decreases, prices of raw materials increase. New onions are arriving and the price will come down.

Green chilli trader Rafiq said, at present, after lifting chilli, now paddy is farmed. That is why chilli price is increasing.

Garlic-ginger trader Hannan said, there is not so change in the price of garlic and ginger.

Edible oil traders said, if the bazaar is stable it is good for them. Sudden increase causes problem to them. In the last one month, edible oil price has increased by Tk 30-50 per litre.

Vegetable trader Shamim said, the vegetable demand has decreased in markets.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Sharif Asif Rahman said, the upazila administration is conducting campaign in markets to check unusual price increases of onion and edible oil.

"TCB is coming with a big support. We will monitor it rightly," he added.



DUMURIA, KHULNA, Oct 1: Prices of all essential items including rice, pulse, edible oil, fish-meat, flour-fine flour and vegetables are beyond purchasing capacities of people in Dumuria Upazila of the district.To tackle the high price, the upazila administration is conducting drives in markets. But it cannot be tackled.Consumers said, prices of the items which are high-demanding go up unnecessarily. It is Ramadan-like situation, they added.A visit to Dumuria Bazar, Chuknagar Bazar, Shahpur Bazar, Abaro Milebazar, Ambita Bazar, Khukrah Bazar, Baniakhali Bazar, and Mothertala Bazar found abnormal prices of essentials.Per kilogram (kg) coarse red gram pulse, masur, is selling at Tk 120-130 against Tk 85 15 days back. Bottled soya bean oil is selling at Tk 185 against previous 130-135 per litre.Sugar is selling at Tk 80-85 against Tk 65-70 per kg. Powdered milk is selling at Tk 690-700 against Tk 500-630 per kg.Broiler hen is selling at Tk 160-170 against Tk 110-120 per kg.Besides, coarse rice is selling at Tk 70-80 against Tk 58-64 per kg. All varieties of coarse rice are selling at over Tk 50 per kg.Potato price has increased mostly. Per kg potato is selling at Tk 44-45 against Tk 30 one month back.Pointed gourd, brinjal, sponge gourd, long bean, spiny gourd, bitter gourd, and tomato are selling at the higher prices.Per piece bottle gourd is selling at Tk 80-90 against previous Tk 40.Per kg beef is selling at Tk 700 against Tk 650.Higher prices of these essentials are affecting the general consumers mostly. These families are already facing their decreased earnings. They are not getting essential items even from TCB trucks. By standing in queue for a long time most of them are returning home empty handed.A teacher Mizanur Rahman said, "Earlier we could save some money out of salary Tk 22,000 after meeting all needs of families. But now we are hiccupping to meet our family demands."If the essential prices continue to increase, the negative impact on people will be more deepening, he added.A bank official Zakaria said, "My income is now the same like before. Prices of all things have been double. Now where will we go?"A housewife Amena Begum said, "We are hiccupping to run family."Consumer Matin said, prices of onion and potato are on the rise. The upazila administration should keep eye so that essential prices don't go up.An onion trader Khaleq said, if supply decreases, prices of raw materials increase. New onions are arriving and the price will come down.Green chilli trader Rafiq said, at present, after lifting chilli, now paddy is farmed. That is why chilli price is increasing.Garlic-ginger trader Hannan said, there is not so change in the price of garlic and ginger.Edible oil traders said, if the bazaar is stable it is good for them. Sudden increase causes problem to them. In the last one month, edible oil price has increased by Tk 30-50 per litre.Vegetable trader Shamim said, the vegetable demand has decreased in markets.Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Sharif Asif Rahman said, the upazila administration is conducting campaign in markets to check unusual price increases of onion and edible oil."TCB is coming with a big support. We will monitor it rightly," he added.