Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:21 AM
Home Countryside

Two youths ‘commit suicide’ at Bhanga

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

BHANGA, FARIDPUR, Oct 1: Two young men allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The incidents took place in Gharua and Algi unions of the upazila.
The deceased were Samiul Sheikh, 22, son of Ayub Sheikh, a resident of Chowki Khata Village under Gharua Union, and Alamgir Bepari, 26, son of Makbul Bepari of Sonakhola Village under Algi Union in the    upazila.
It was known that local people spotted the body of Samiul hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning.
Locals said Samiul Sheikh might have committed suicide by hanging himself over a feud with his mother.
Meanwhile, Alamgir reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a room in his girlfriend's house in Munsurabad Village as his girlfriend refused to marry him.
However, his family members claimed that Alamgir's death was mysterious.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhanga Police Station Ziarul Islam said on information, police recovered Alamgir's body and sent it to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
In the meantime, police recovered Samiul's body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as there was no complaint lodged in this regard, the OC added.



