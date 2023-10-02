Two youths ‘commit suicide’ at Bhanga





The incidents took place in Gharua and Algi unions of the upazila.

The deceased were Samiul Sheikh, 22, son of Ayub Sheikh, a resident of Chowki Khata Village under Gharua Union, and Alamgir Bepari, 26, son of Makbul Bepari of Sonakhola Village under Algi Union in the upazila.

It was known that local people spotted the body of Samiul hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning.

Locals said Samiul Sheikh might have committed suicide by hanging himself over a feud with his mother.

However, his family members claimed that Alamgir's death was mysterious.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhanga Police Station Ziarul Islam said on information, police recovered Alamgir's body and sent it to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

In the meantime, police recovered Samiul's body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as there was no complaint lodged in this regard, the OC added.



