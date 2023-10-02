Two snatchers held in Natore







The stolen ornaments were recovered and a motor-bike was seized. SP Md Tariqul Islam confirmed the matter.

The arrestees are Md Riad Hossain Kanak, 25, son of Bakul Sarker of Upper Bazar area, and Md Asif, 20, son of Abdus Salam of Uttar Alaipur area in Natore town.

