Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:21 AM
Home Countryside

Two snatchers held in Natore

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Oct 1: Police arrested two snatchers recently in the district for grabbing gold ornaments from a goldsmith and trader.

The stolen ornaments were recovered and a motor-bike was seized. SP Md Tariqul Islam confirmed the matter.
The arrestees  are Md Riad Hossain Kanak, 25, son of Bakul Sarker of  Upper Bazar area, and Md Asif, 20, son of Abdus Salam of Uttar Alaipur area in Natore town.
The victim was identified as Brojendra Nath Das, a gold trader of Handial Market in Chatmohar Upazila in Pabna District.



