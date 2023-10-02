Woman fined for making adulterated fish food at Singra





NATORE, Oct 1: A mobile court fined a woman Tk 20,000 for producing impure fish food and medicine in Singra Upazila of the district recently.The accused was identified as Beauty Khatun, wife of Idris Ali, a resident of the upazila town.Beauty Khatun and her husband Idris Ali rented a house at Singra. They began to produce adulterated fish food and medicine. They would supply their produce to people.At one stage people came to know it and informed police.Officials of the fish and agriculture department identified their factory. Later on, a mobile court was conducted there and fined the woman while her husband was not found.The accused woman could not pay the fine money to the court. So she was jailed for 15 days.