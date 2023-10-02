Video
Six people found dead in 6 districts

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondents

Six people including three women have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Natore, Magura, Dinajpur, Gopalganj, Chuadanga and Joypurhat, in recent times.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police recovered the body of an elderly farmer, who went missing on Saturday afternoon from his house, from a pond in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sirajul Islam, 70, a resident of Gopinathpur Village under the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) Monowaruzzaman said Sirajul had been missing from his house since Saturday afternoon.
Later on, locals saw the body of the man floating on water in a pond in Nazirpur Natunpara area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.
The body was, later, sent to Natore Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.
MAGURA: Police recovered the body of a woman from a pond of a school in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rubiya Begum, 55, wife of Kawsar Ali Sheikh, a resident of Bhaina Village in the upazila.
Magura Sadar PS OC Sekandar Ali said locals saw the body of the woman floating in the pond of Magura Government High School at around 9 am and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the pond and sent it to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
It is not clear whether she committed suicide or was killed, said the OC.
However, the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a housewife from a paddy field in Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Shirin Akter, 39, wife of Siddique Molla, a resident of Mijapur Village under the upazila.
Quoting the deceased's family members, local councillor Abu Kalam Azad Bokul said Shirin left her daughter's house to return her home on Thursday afternoon, but did not return till the night. The family members searched for her in every possible area but could not locate her.
Later on, locals saw her body lying down in a paddy field on Friday afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members upon their request.
Birampur PS OC Subrata Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident.
GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a woman from a pond in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said local people spotted the body of the woman floating on water in a pond of the upazila in the morning and informed the matter to police.
On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Kashiani PS OC Firoz Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased woman.
CHUADANGA: Police recovered the hanging body of a village doctor from a bridge in Alamdanga Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tauhidul Islam, 40, a resident of Dambarpur Village in the upazila.
Police sources said local people spotted the body of the village doctor hanging from a bridge on the Dumbalpur-Madhabpur road in the morning and informed police.
On information, police have recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Alamdanga PS Inspector Ekramul Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death of the man would be known after getting the autopsy report and the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Budla Oraw, son of Arjan Oraw, a resident of Chakgopal area under Joypurhat Municipality.
According to locals and the deceased's family members, Budla Oraw went out of his house on Tuesday afternoon along with his battery-run auto-rickshaw, but did not return home. He had been missing since then. The family members searched for him in everywhere possibly, but could not locate Budla Oraw.
On Wednesday morning, locals saw the body was fallen down in the field and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that there were several injury marks found on the body and investigations are going on to arrest the involved.



