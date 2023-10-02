101 die of dengue in nine months in Barishal Div

BARISHAL, Oct 1: A total of 101 dengue patients died in six districts of the division in nine months from January to September 28.





Of them, 70 ones died in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. During this time, 299 ones were newly affected by dengue.







This information was confirmed by Deputy Director of the Department of Health (DoH)-Barishal Dr Shyamol Krishna Das on September 28 afternoon. He said, so far since January 23,877 dengue patients were admitted to different government hospitals in Barishal Division. Of them, 22,570 were cured.

In two hospitals of Barishal District 72 dengue patients died, eight ones in Bhola Sadar Hospital, five in Barguna General Hospital, 10 in Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, five in two hospitals of Patuakhali, and one in Jhalakathi Hospital.







Dr Shyamol Krishna Das, also acting director of the DoH, said, awareness is urgent in preventing dengue. If people are not aware, the affection rate cannot be reduced, he added.





He further said, all hospitals in the division have been given instructions to give importance to dengue patients.