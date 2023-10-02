Video
Home Countryside

National Daughters Day observed in Rangamati, Rajbari

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondents

The National Daughters Day was observed on Sunday across the country with much enthusiasm.
This year's theme of the Day is - 'Investment Priority, Daughter's Rights."
To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Rangamati and Rajbari.
RANGAMATI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.
A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.
The district administration and District Women Affairs Office jointly organized the programme.
Rangamati DC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan presided over the meeting.
Additional DCs (ADCs) SM Ferdous Islam and Md Saiful Islam, District Women Affairs Office Deputy Director Anuka Khisa, women affairs leader Tuku Talukder, and Sadar Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Nasrin Islam, among others, were also present at the discussion.    
RAJBARI: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at Daulatdia under Goalanda Upazila in the district.
'Mukti Mahila Samiti' (MMS), a non-governmental organization organized a discussion on the occasion of the day in collaboration with 'Manusher Jonyo Foundation' with the theme of 'Investment Priority, Daughter's Rights'.
Goalanda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Zakir Hossain was present as the chief guest at the programme presided over by Mukti Mahila Samiti President Morjina Begum.
Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Nargis Parveen, Daulatdia Union Parishad Panel Chairman Champa Begum, Daulatdia Model High School Headmaster Muhammad Sahidul Islam, Goalanda Press Club former president Ganesh Pal, the organization's programme director Ataur Rahman Manju, among others, were also present there.
Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out which paraded the main streets of the area.



