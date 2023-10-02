N Zealand PM contracts Covid during election campaign







Hipkins said on his official social media feed that he would need to isolate for up to five days -- less than two weeks before his country's general election.



The leader of the centre-left Labour Party said he started to experience cold symptoms on Saturday and had cancelled most of his weekend engagements.

"Bugger! After a rough night I woke up this morning feeling pretty unwell and just got this test result," he said in an Instagram post, accompanied by a photograph of a rapid antigen test.



"I'm in close contact with New Zealanders on the campaign trail and I don't want to pass it on to anyone, so I'll be following the guidance and isolating for a few days or until I get a negative test. �AFP



