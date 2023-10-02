Video
N Zealand PM contracts Covid during election campaign

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

WELLINGTON, Oct 1: New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Sunday that he had contracted Covid-19, testing positive at a key point in his flailing campaign for re-election.

Hipkins said on his official social media feed that he would need to isolate for up to five days -- less than two weeks before his country's general election.

The leader of the centre-left Labour Party said he started to experience cold symptoms on Saturday and had cancelled most of his weekend engagements.

"Bugger! After a rough night I woke up this morning feeling pretty unwell and just got this test result," he said in an Instagram post, accompanied by a photograph of a rapid antigen test.

"I'm in close contact with New Zealanders on the campaign trail and I don't want to pass it on to anyone, so I'll be following the guidance and isolating for a few days or until I get a negative test.    �AFP



