Nawaz 'ready to face anything' upon return







A day after senior leader Ishaq Dar announced they would no longer be demanding for accountability of elements behind the elder Sharif's ouster from power, both PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz echoed the "new narrative" at meetings held separately in Lahore.



Shehbaz Sharif told the huddle: "Revival of economy, national reconciliation and elimination of terrorism will be the top agenda of PML-N to pursue on the return of Nawaz Sharif".

Both he and his niece Ms Nawaz categorically said that they would accept no excuse in case of any failure in putting up a good show on Nawaz's return.



Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Attaullah Tarar, Pervaiz Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Malik Ahmad Khan, Bilal Yasin and Saad Rafique attended the meeting.



Maryam Nawaz also briefed her uncle on the arrangements regarding her father's return.



The two reiterated that the party's 'new narrative' - no revenge, rather rescuing the country from crises - would be on top of Nawaz Sharif's agenda.



At the other meeting, Ms Nawaz told the party's divisional presidents and secretary generals to achieve a 'certain target' in bringing the people to Minar-i-Pakistan on Oct 21. �DAWN

