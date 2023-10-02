Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Nawaz 'ready to face anything' upon return

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

LONDON, Oct 1: After in-depth discussions on the issue with the party's second-tier leadership at two separate meetings, the PML-N on Saturday declared that supreme leader Nawaz Sharif is ready to face "all kinds of circumstances" upon his return from London on Oct 21.

A day after senior leader Ishaq Dar announced they would no longer be demanding for accountability of elements behind the elder Sharif's ouster from power, both PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz echoed the "new narrative" at meetings held separately in Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif told the huddle: "Revival of economy, national reconciliation and elimination of terrorism will be the top agenda of PML-N to pursue on the return of Nawaz Sharif".

Both he and his niece Ms Nawaz categorically said that they would accept no excuse in case of any failure in putting up a good show on Nawaz's return.

Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Attaullah Tarar, Pervaiz Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Malik Ahmad Khan, Bilal Yasin and Saad Rafique attended the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz also briefed her uncle on the arrangements regarding her father's return.

The two reiterated that the party's 'new narrative' - no revenge, rather rescuing the country from crises - would be on top of Nawaz Sharif's agenda.

At the other meeting, Ms Nawaz told the party's divisional presidents and secretary generals to achieve a 'certain target' in bringing the people to Minar-i-Pakistan on         Oct 21.    �DAWN



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Imran, Qureshi named 'principal accused' in cipher case
India’s private space sector skyrockets
Pro-China winner vows to unite Maldives, releases ex-leader
N Zealand PM contracts Covid during election campaign
Poland opposition hopes for 'breakthrough' as anti-govt election rally draws crowds
Nawaz 'ready to face anything' upon return
Russia may annex more Ukrainian regions: Medvedev
Israel, Saudi moving towards 'framework' for deal: US


Latest News
Export earnings notches 10.37% growth in Sept
World Habitat Day Monday
Youth dies from electrocution in Satkhira
79 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Nasrul seeks tech cooperation for renewable energy expansion
Child drowns in Dinajpur pond
Pacers will be factors for good or bad: Mashrafe
TCB's 201 tonnes of onion imported from India thru' Benapole land port
Warsaw 'biggest' rally draws 'a million' anti-govt protesters
Bangladesh Men's, Women's Kabaddi team to start 19th Asian Games campaign on Monday
Most Read News
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
US Congress avoids govt shutdown in last-minute deal
Want to take the challenge to hold free, fair elections: CEC
Law Ministry said 'no' on Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Comprehensive efforts needed to protect shrimp workers' rights: Deputy Speaker
Father hacks daughter to death in Chuadanga
Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls, Quader to Japanese Ambassador
Couple, their son found slaughtered at Savar flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft