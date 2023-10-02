Video
ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up

Tigers, Three Lions engage today amidst rain threat

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh and England will lock horns today in the second and the last warm-up match for both the sides at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati before the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Both the sides want to test their bench for the last time before the final action.

Despite having chaotic issues regarding Bangladesh team's selection process, the Tigers smashed Sri Lanka convincingly by seven wickets in their first warm-up game on October 28.

Bangladesh played that match without three important cogs Captain Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman. Shakib missed that match due to niggle on leg and he is staying in rest today as well.

In absence of Shakib and Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz led Bangladesh against Sri Lanka while Shanto is likely to captain Bangladesh today.

Bangladesh had been struggling with their opening slot as they tried too many openers in recent few series and none of those experiments clicked for them.

Tamim Iqbal's dropping and Liton Das's off-form alongside Tanzid Tamim's poor impressions in the previous three international exposures, created much tension among the Bangladesh fans and thinkers. However, Tamim Jr and Lation's 131-run opening stand blew cool wind in the Tigers' tent.

Miraz led the side from the front with both bat and bowl. Some runs from the bat of Tawhid Hridoy, Shanto and Mahmudullah will surely boost them before their first World Cup match against Afghanistan on October 7.

Bangladesh pacers were not up to the mark in the earlier game though Taskin Ahmed showed his character. So, Muastafiz, Hasan Mahmud and Tanzim Sakib need to show their intent today.

England, the defending champions and one of the hot faviourites of the event, couldn't warm-up against India as the match washed away.

The weather forecast shows thunderstorm and heavy rain today too, which means today's match may not be roled and hence the English Lion's may have to start the main event without playing a practice match.

England will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.




