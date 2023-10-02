Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

2023-24 AFC Cup group stage

Bashundhara Kings wishing for a 'comeback'

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara Kings wishing for a 'comeback'

Bashundhara Kings wishing for a 'comeback'

The four consecutive times champion and current title holder of Bangladesh Premier League Bashundhara Kings will meet Indian club Odisha Football Club in its second match of Group-B in the 2023-24 AFC Cup group stage at its home venue Kings Arena in Bashundhara in Dhaka at 6:00 pm today (Monday).

Ahead of the match on Sunday, skippers and coaches of both sides talked to the media about their expectations and preparations in a press meet in the Kings Arena at the Bashundhara Residential Area in Dhaka.

Bashundhara Kings player Sohel Rana said that they were thinking of a comeback in the match as the team lost its first match last month.

He said, "To be honest, we could not fulfil our target in the first match. Our target was to begin the event with a win."
He said that the match will be important and they would do everything to win it.

"If we fail to win it, it will be tough for us to qualify for the next stage of yhe tournament."

Remarking that the opponent was stronger, this experienced footballer said, "This match will not be an easy one as the opponent is really good. But we will be playing for a win."

Bashundhara Kings is the champion of Bangladesh's top football event Bangladesh Premier League.
 
On the other hand, India's Bhubaneswar-based club competes in the Indian Super League, the top event of Indian football.
 
The contenders of group rounds are now tussling for a spot in the knockout stage of the 2023-24 AFC Cup.

In the Group-D event, Bashundhara Kings already lost its first match to Maziya Sports and Recreation Club, the 2022 champion of the Maldives top football event Dhivehi Premier League.

The match was played at the Maldives capital Male on 19 September and the Bangladesh club lost it by 1-3 goals.

Now is the chance for the boys to come back and make a mark.

However, the 2023-24 AFC Cup is the 19th and last edition of the tournament which is Asia's secondary club football tournament organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

From the 2024-25 season, a new competition titled 'AFC Champions League 2' will be introduced as Asia's second-tier club tournament.

This change and a new format of tournaments were introduced to speed up the regional football activities and make it more interesting.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Tigers, Three Lions engage today amidst rain threat
Bashundhara Kings wishing for a 'comeback'
Arteta hails empathy of Arsenal stars to help out Havertz
Ruman Sana fails to take place in individual event
PSG held by strugglers Clermont
Real Madrid punish Girona, Sociedad win Basque derby
Martinez hits four in Inter rout as Milan see off Lazio
Wolves inflict Man City's first Premier League defeat


Latest News
Export earnings notches 10.37% growth in Sept
World Habitat Day Monday
Youth dies from electrocution in Satkhira
79 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Nasrul seeks tech cooperation for renewable energy expansion
Child drowns in Dinajpur pond
Pacers will be factors for good or bad: Mashrafe
TCB's 201 tonnes of onion imported from India thru' Benapole land port
Warsaw 'biggest' rally draws 'a million' anti-govt protesters
Bangladesh Men's, Women's Kabaddi team to start 19th Asian Games campaign on Monday
Most Read News
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
US Congress avoids govt shutdown in last-minute deal
Want to take the challenge to hold free, fair elections: CEC
Law Ministry said 'no' on Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Comprehensive efforts needed to protect shrimp workers' rights: Deputy Speaker
Father hacks daughter to death in Chuadanga
Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls, Quader to Japanese Ambassador
Couple, their son found slaughtered at Savar flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft