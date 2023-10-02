

Bashundhara Kings wishing for a 'comeback'



Ahead of the match on Sunday, skippers and coaches of both sides talked to the media about their expectations and preparations in a press meet in the Kings Arena at the Bashundhara Residential Area in Dhaka.



Bashundhara Kings player Sohel Rana said that they were thinking of a comeback in the match as the team lost its first match last month.

He said, "To be honest, we could not fulfil our target in the first match. Our target was to begin the event with a win."

He said that the match will be important and they would do everything to win it.



"If we fail to win it, it will be tough for us to qualify for the next stage of yhe tournament."



Remarking that the opponent was stronger, this experienced footballer said, "This match will not be an easy one as the opponent is really good. But we will be playing for a win."



Bashundhara Kings is the champion of Bangladesh's top football event Bangladesh Premier League.



On the other hand, India's Bhubaneswar-based club competes in the Indian Super League, the top event of Indian football.



The contenders of group rounds are now tussling for a spot in the knockout stage of the 2023-24 AFC Cup.



In the Group-D event, Bashundhara Kings already lost its first match to Maziya Sports and Recreation Club, the 2022 champion of the Maldives top football event Dhivehi Premier League.



The match was played at the Maldives capital Male on 19 September and the Bangladesh club lost it by 1-3 goals.



Now is the chance for the boys to come back and make a mark.



However, the 2023-24 AFC Cup is the 19th and last edition of the tournament which is Asia's secondary club football tournament organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).



From the 2024-25 season, a new competition titled 'AFC Champions League 2' will be introduced as Asia's second-tier club tournament.



This change and a new format of tournaments were introduced to speed up the regional football activities and make it more interesting.



