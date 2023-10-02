Arteta hails empathy of Arsenal stars to help out Havertz







Victory took the Gunners to within one point of Manchester City at the top of the table with the sides set to meet at the Emirates next weekend.



Havertz has endured plenty of criticism after struggling to settle following a £65 million ($79 million) move from Chelsea during the transfer window.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have shared penalty duties so far this season, but after both netted in the first half, Havertz was handed the ball when Arteta's men got a second penalty early in the second half.



The German international was mobbed by his teammates in celebration after he coolly slotted into the bottom corner. �AFP



