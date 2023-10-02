Video
Monday, 2 October, 2023
Sports

Asian Games Bangladesh

Ruman Sana fails to take place in individual event

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Ace archer Ruman Sana failed to take place in the individual event as the archery discipline of the 19th Asian Games has begun today (Sunday) with the ranking round held at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

However, Sagar Islam with 22nd and Ramkrishna Saha with 29th will represent Bangladesh in the individual event. This time, according to the rules of the Games, the top two stars of each country will get a chance to compete in individual events.

Sagar Islam scored 662 and Ramkrishna Saha scored 653. Despite failing to get placed in the individual event with a score of 648, Ruman Sana got the opportunity to play in the team event as he was placed third in the ranking.

Promising archer Diya Siddiqui, Famida Sultana Nisha and Shema Akter Shimu will compete in the team event. Diya and Nishi will play in individual events.

Bangladesh's men's team will compete against Vietnam while the women's team will play against Chinese Taipei.

Bangladesh men's team finished 12th while the women's team finished eighth in the compound event.

The men's team will compete against Malaysia while the women's team will fight against Hong Kong in the compound team event.

Bridge:
It was a good day for Bangladesh in the second phase of the round robin of bridge event held at Hangzhou Qiyuan.

Bangladesh started the day with a defeat against Singapore, but bounced back to beat Chinese Taipei and Thailand in the next two matches.

In the fourth match, Bangladesh got a walkover as there was no opponent.

Golf:
Siddiqur Rahman finished in 14th position as the golf discipline of the Games concluded today at West Lake International Golf Course.

Siddiqur played 13 shots less than par in four rounds. He played four shots less than par in the final round. Jamal Hossain finished at the 35th position by playing a par shot. Taichi Kho of Hong Kong won the individual gold in the golf event. He played 27 shots less than Par.

Chess:
Bangladesh secured their first win in the third round beating Hong Kong by 3.5-0.5 points held at Hangzhou Qiyuan (Zhili) Chess Hall.

Two Grandmasters Ziaur Rahman and Enamul Hossain along with International Master Fahad Rahman won their respective matches.

Niaz Morshed split point with his rival. Bangladesh is at number eight position at the moment. The fourth round starts tomorrow (Monday).

Kabaddi:
Bangladesh's campaign of kabaddi disciplines, the another potential event in the Games, begins tomorrow (Monday) at Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre.

The men's team take on Japan on the first day morning (6.30 am BST).

Apart from Japan, Bangladesh will play against Thailand, Chinese Taipei and India in Group A. Iran, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia will play in Group B.

Hockey:
Bangladesh hockey team face mighty India in their ultimate group A match scheduled to be held tomorrow (Monday) at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

The match kicks off at 1.45 PM (BST).

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a 2-7 goals defeat against defending champions Japan in the first match and conceded a 2-5 goals defeat against Pakistan in the second match.

Bangladesh, however, bounced back to register a 7-3 goals win over Singapore in their third match and defeated Uzbekistan by 4-2 goals in their fourth group match.    �BSS



