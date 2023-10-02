PSG held by strugglers Clermont







Marseille were playing their first game since former Italy star Gattuso was appointed coach and twice led in the principality through goals by Iliman Ndiaye and Samuel Gigot.



Ndiaye opened the scoring after just 32 seconds and Gigot volleyed them back in front on 18 minutes after Maghnes Akliouche equalised.

However, Monaco's USA striker Folarin Balogun -- who had two penalties saved in last week's defeat by Nice -- made it 2-2 midway through the first half, completing a remarkable opening to the game at the Stade Louis II.



Balogun then set up Akliouche to make it 3-2 seven minutes after the restart and the youngster's second goal of the night proved to be the winner.



Monaco end the night a point clear at the top of the table from surprise package Brest, who visit fourth-placed Nice on Sunday -- whoever wins that contest will seize first place.



Meanwhile, Marseille have now gone three games without a win, and conceded 10 goals, since previous coach Marcelino Garcia Toral resigned. �AFP



