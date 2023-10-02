

Bangladesh financial sector facing challenges, BIBM confce told



Sustainable finance is the process of incorporating environmental, social, and governance considerations into financial investment decisions, resulting in longer-term investments in sustainable economic activities and projects.



Endorshing the stakeholders view ERD (Economic Relations Division) Secretary Sharifa Khan said: "Most of us are not aware of the environmental cost of development�Unplanned rapid urbanisation and industrial growth have been taking a heavy toll on the natural resources that provide critical ecosystem services."

She was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of a daylong conference, titled "Sustainable Banking and Finance", organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) at its office in the capital on Saturday.



While Director General, BIBM, Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Former BB Governor and Emeritus Fellow of BIBM Fazle Kabir, Govt High officials, Banking and NBFI high officials, scholars, researchers and media personnel are also participate in these conference.



Keynote presentation delivered by Dr Subarna Barua, Professor, University of Dhaka.



Bangladesh is an innocent victim of climate change-induced disasters. Our annual per capita carbon emission stands at 1.29 tonnes, yet we are the 7th most climate-vulnerable country in the world.



"Climate-induced disasters are eroding a substantial portion of our hard-earned growth," she added.



"The Country Climate and Development Report 2022 of World Bank Group, predicts one-third of total agricultural GDP loss by 2050, due to climate variability and extreme event. According to the report, Bangladesh could see over 13 million internal climate migrants by this time.



According to one report, the total annual number of deaths and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in 2015 attributable to occupational pollutants in urban areas was estimated to be 2.6 million. The economic cost of this mortality in terms of foregone labor output was around USD 1.40 billion in all urban areas of Bangladesh.



Against this backdrop, the present government created the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund in 2013 from its own resources. Until now, the government allocated 3919 crore taka. Your endeavor towards sustainable banking and finance will complement our efforts by bringing the private sector on board", She added.



Shah Md Ahsan Habib, Professor at BIBM, said "The financial sector needs strong policy support from government agencies to create the kind of incentive and supportive framework for the agents of change of green growth through sustainable finance."



He urged effective collaboration among stakeholders, including the government, regulators, banks and financial institutions, investors and corporations.



AKM Sohel, joint secretary of the Economic Relation Division (ERD), said there was a huge shortage of funding for the climate crisis.



The National Adaptation Plan (2023-2050) needs $230 billion to be implemented.



"But we spend only $1 billion a year. If we want to reduce this funding crisis, we need a minimum of $5 billion by 2030," he said.



