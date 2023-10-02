Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh financial sector facing challenges, BIBM confce told

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh financial sector facing challenges, BIBM confce told

Bangladesh financial sector facing challenges, BIBM confce told

The financial sector in Bangladesh is still facing challenges in moving towards sustainable finance due to a lack of awareness and capacity building, stakeholders said.

Sustainable finance is the process of incorporating environmental, social, and governance considerations into financial investment decisions, resulting in longer-term investments in sustainable economic activities and projects.

Endorshing the stakeholders view ERD (Economic Relations Division) Secretary Sharifa Khan said: "Most of us are not aware of the environmental cost of development�Unplanned rapid urbanisation and industrial growth have been taking a heavy toll on the natural resources that provide critical ecosystem services."

She was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of a daylong conference, titled "Sustainable Banking and Finance", organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) at its office in the capital on Saturday.

While Director General, BIBM, Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Former BB Governor and Emeritus Fellow of BIBM Fazle Kabir, Govt High officials, Banking and NBFI high officials, scholars, researchers and media personnel are also participate in these conference.

Keynote presentation delivered by Dr Subarna Barua, Professor, University of Dhaka.

Bangladesh is an innocent victim of climate change-induced disasters. Our annual per capita carbon emission stands at 1.29 tonnes, yet we are the 7th most climate-vulnerable country in the world.

"Climate-induced disasters are eroding a substantial portion of our hard-earned growth," she added.

"The Country Climate and Development Report 2022 of World Bank Group, predicts one-third of total agricultural GDP loss by 2050, due to climate variability and extreme event. According to the report, Bangladesh could see over 13 million internal climate migrants by this time.

According to one report, the total annual number of deaths and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in 2015 attributable to occupational pollutants in urban areas was estimated to be 2.6 million. The economic cost of this mortality in terms of foregone labor output was around USD 1.40 billion in all urban areas of Bangladesh.

Against this backdrop, the present government created the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund in 2013 from its own resources. Until now, the government allocated 3919 crore taka. Your endeavor towards sustainable banking and finance will complement our efforts by bringing the private sector on board", She added.

Shah Md Ahsan Habib, Professor at BIBM, said "The financial sector needs strong policy support from government agencies to create the kind of incentive and supportive framework for the agents of change of green growth through sustainable finance."

He urged effective collaboration among stakeholders, including the government, regulators, banks and financial institutions, investors and corporations.

AKM Sohel, joint secretary of the Economic Relation Division (ERD), said there was a huge shortage of funding for the climate crisis.

The National Adaptation Plan (2023-2050) needs $230 billion to be implemented.

"But we spend only $1 billion a year. If we want to reduce this funding crisis, we need a minimum of $5 billion by 2030," he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh financial sector facing challenges, BIBM confce told
Stocks fall on selling pressure
Action plan stressed to involve media as tourism stakeholder
BD, India start talks for free trade agreement
Sheikh Mujib Industry Award 2022 to be conferred tomorrow
Dhaka for collaboration between Bangladesh, Barcelona ports
GP Accelerator launches regional design bootcamp
Marico's campus race over The Wall gets huge response


Latest News
Export earnings notches 10.37% growth in Sept
World Habitat Day Monday
Youth dies from electrocution in Satkhira
79 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Nasrul seeks tech cooperation for renewable energy expansion
Child drowns in Dinajpur pond
Pacers will be factors for good or bad: Mashrafe
TCB's 201 tonnes of onion imported from India thru' Benapole land port
Warsaw 'biggest' rally draws 'a million' anti-govt protesters
Bangladesh Men's, Women's Kabaddi team to start 19th Asian Games campaign on Monday
Most Read News
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
US Congress avoids govt shutdown in last-minute deal
Law Ministry said 'no' on Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad
Want to take the challenge to hold free, fair elections: CEC
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Comprehensive efforts needed to protect shrimp workers' rights: Deputy Speaker
Father hacks daughter to death in Chuadanga
Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls, Quader to Japanese Ambassador
Couple, their son found slaughtered at Savar flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft