Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:18 AM
Stocks fall on selling pressure

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell on Sunday as the most dominant small investors sold out their shares for case pulling down indices on both the bourses of the country - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the close of the trading, DSEX the main index of the DSE fell by 19.73 points to 6,264.90. DSE-30 index decreased by 4.66 points to 2,135 and DSE index also decreased by 2.22 points to 1,257.

Market participants say that the issue of the US visa policy imposed on Bangladesh has worried the investors, who are preferred to have cash in hands instead of taking fresh stakes.

According to the information provided by DSE, among the 302 companies traded in the market on Sunday, the price of 70 companies increased, 78 companies decreased and 154 companies' share prices remained unchanged.

8 crore 87 lakh 68 thousand 613 shares and mutual funds of 302 institutions were traded on this day. Turnover however, increased to Tk 531.19 crore from Tk 422.30 crore on Thursday.

The top 10 companies by turnover are:-Sonali Paper, Crystal Ins., Khan Brothers PP, Union Ins., Gemini Sea Food, Fu-Wang Food, Sea Pearl Resort, Apex Foods, Lafaz Wholesale and 2Y BGTB.

The top 10 companies with price hikes are:-Legacy Footwear, Ambi Pharma, Crystalline Nsu, Samarita Hospital, GQ Ballpen, SIM Tex, Haqqani Pulp, Kohinoor Chemical, Monospool Paper and Meghna Cement.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Emerald Oil, Miracle Industries, Daffodil Computer, National Feeds, Union Ins., RDFood, DGIC, Meghna Life, CLICL and Agrani Ins.

At the CSE, its main index decreased by 27.39 points to 18,553. Shares and units of 146 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 27, decreased for 70 and remained unchanged for 49.

At the end of the day, Tk 11.84 crore worth of shares and units were traded in CSE. Shares worth Tk 50.83 crore were traded on Thursday.



