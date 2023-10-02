Video
Sheikh Mujib Industry Award 2022 to be conferred tomorrow

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industry Award 2022" will be awarded to 12 industrial establishments selected in several categories by the Ministry of Industry. A programme has been organized on this occasion in Osmani Smriti Auditorium, Dhaka on Tuesday.
 
President Md Sahabuddin will hand over golden crests, money and certificates to winners of the awards.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, FBCCI President Md Mahbubul Alam will be present as special guests.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will preside over the programme and Zakia Sultana, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Industries will open the event.

In memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and to recognize the contribution of industrial entrepreneurs/ organization, creating incentives and encouraging creativity,

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Award is being given for the second time by the Ministry of Industry in memory of the Father of the Nation and to recognize the contribution of leading industrial houses and business to give Bangladesh a new face of development.  

The contribution of private sector is unique in creating employment and foreign exchange earning setting up industries in the private sector.

Industries have produced exports and import substitute products. One of the aims of giving this award is to remember the start of industrialization through Bangabandhu's industrial plan.

Among 12 industrial establishments selected by the Ministry of Industry, 03 fall in large industrial category, 02 in medium category, 03 in small category, 01 in micro industrial category, 01 in cottage category and 02 in the hi-tech industrial category.  

Runner Automobiles Ltd has been selected first, Jaber and Jobair Fabrics Ltd. 2nd, and BSRM Steels Ltd. 3rd in large category. In the medium industry category Nita Company Ltd was first and Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd was second.

First was adjudged in small scale industry category Hazrat Amanat Shah Spinning Mills Ltd., 2nd was Basumati Distribution Ltd. and 3rd was Techno Media Ltd. Green Genesis Engineering Ltd., has been selected in the micro industry category.

Samsunnahar Textile Mills was the only company selected in the cottage industry category and Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd.
got the 1st position and Super Star Electrical Accessories Ltd. got the 2nd position in hi-tech industry category.

1st prize will carry 25 grams of gold plated crest, 2nd prize 20 grams of gold plated crest and 3rd prize will carry 15 grams of gold crest. Gold crests are made of 18 carat quality gold. Apart from this, all the awardees will be given certificates.



