

GP Accelerator launches regional design bootcamp



A formal announcement was made at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday, where community builders from different districts, startup founders, GP Accelerator (GPA) alumni, mentors alongside industry specialists, esteemed personalities and stakeholders came together, according to a press release.



Startup Bangladesh Ltd is working as a Strategic Partner with GP Accelerator to strengthen and drive this initiative at the regional level, it said.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, state minister of ICT Division attended the event as the chief guest. Also present at the ceremony were Sami Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Startup Bangladesh Ltd., Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Grameenphone and high officials from both the organizations, the release said.



"Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta" initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship to address regional challenges and build local innovative solutions.



The program will engage 30 community builders and conduct pitch sessions at 20 locations, with the goal of identifying and rewarding the top 20 ideapreneurs, it said.



This initiative is particularly targeted at university students and potential entrepreneurs who are passionate about innovation through startups, offering them valuable skills, mentorship, networking opportunities, and funding support.



This effort aligns with Bangladesh's goal of becoming a Smart Nation, leveraging the potential of its youth demographic.



"I am delighted to witness the launch of 'Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta' from GP Accelerator, a remarkable initiative aimed at nurturing the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth.



In our journey towards becoming a Smart Bangladesh, the next generation entrepreneurs and innovators will play a pivotal role, and programs like these are essential to harness their potential," said Palak



"I applaud Grameen phone for its commitment to supporting startups providing training and mentorship to thousands of 'ideapreneurs'. This initiative in partnership with Startup Bangladesh aligns perfectly with our Smart Bangladesh 2041 vision, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our startup ecosystem," je said.



"Grameenphone is committed to empowering society and fostering a smart knowledge-based economy that is inclusive. Our GP Accelerator program embodies this commitment.



The introduction of Regional Design Bootcamps signifies a new phase in our mission to promote entrepreneurship and innovation throughout the country," said GP CEO Yasir Azman.



"We are confident that the innovative ideas of young entrepreneurs can spur significant regional growth, which is the essence of this initiative.



The bootcamps will not only to provide thousands of innovative entrepreneurs with the necessary skills but also to boost the network of startup communities that will collectively contribute to building a 'Smart Bangladesh,'" he added.



