

Marico's campus race over The Wall gets huge response



The competition's first season that was launched in 2022, saw around 2800 participants from which 7 winners won the opportunity to pursue a fully funded 2 months international internship- the first of its kind in Bangladesh, says a press release.



In contrast, more than 4,200 students forming 1,550 teams from various universities across Bangladesh have registered for Over the Wall this year since the registration drive began in August. The significant increase of participants highlights the growing interest in the competition.

Over the Wall was promoted this year through 13 roadshows conducted at 23 campuses across the country, actively engaging over 2000 students. This year's competition will see participants competing in 4 challenging rounds.



The top 20 teams will have the prestigious opportunity to present their innovative ideas to the MBL Heads of Departments in the semifinal round. From these, the top 5 teams will advance to compete in the grand finale.



The winners of Over the Wall Season 2 will be rewarded with an invaluable international internship opportunity and a total prize pool of 3,50,000 BDT.



The winner will be announced at the grand finale, stated to be held on 14th October at the capital's Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.



