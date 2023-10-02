Premier Bank inks business deal with Qatar Airways



The Premier Bank Limited has signed a corporate travel agreement with award-winning Qatar Airways recently, giving personnel at the Dhaka-based financial services provider preferential fares and other benefits such as discounts on excess baggage and complimentary access to onboard wi-fi, says a press release.The benefits also apply to students who hold accounts with the bank. Tickets must be purchased through Air Concern International or Irving Aviation.A number of senior officials from the relevant organizations, including Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of the Premier Bank Limited, Mohamed El Emam, Country Manager - Bangladesh and Nepal of the Qatar Airways Group, HBM Shoave Rahman, Managing Director, Air Concern International Ltd, and officials from Irving Aviation were present at the signing occasion.