Premier Bank inks business deal with Qatar Airways
The Premier Bank Limited has signed a corporate travel agreement with award-winning Qatar Airways recently, giving personnel at the Dhaka-based financial services provider preferential fares and other benefits such as discounts on excess baggage and complimentary access to onboard wi-fi, says a press release.
The benefits also apply to students who hold accounts with the bank. Tickets must be purchased through Air Concern International or Irving Aviation.
A number of senior officials from the relevant organizations, including Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of the Premier Bank Limited, Mohamed El Emam, Country Manager - Bangladesh and Nepal of the Qatar Airways Group, HBM Shoave Rahman, Managing Director, Air Concern International Ltd, and officials from Irving Aviation were present at the signing occasion.