Pak cuts petrol, diesel prices after 2 consecutive raises







Petrol prices dropped by 8 rupees to 323.38 rupees a litre, while diesel prices dropped 11 rupees to 318.18 rupees a litre, according to Reuters and Dawn.



It said the price revision was due to the variations in the international prices of petroleum products and the improvement in the exchange rate.

Previously, the prices of diesel and petrol were estimated to be reduced by about Rs 15-19 per litre for the Oct 1-15 period mainly because of the rupee's appreciation.



The Pakistani rupee appreciated throughout the outgoing week, seeing an improvement of 1.4 per cent against the USD in the interbank market, and is on track to be the best-performing currency this month. �Reuters



