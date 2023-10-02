realme brings Android 14-based smartphone







Youth-favorite brand realme has recently brought Android 14-based realme smartphone UI 5.0 early access for the users of realme GT2 Pro.Rolled out on 21 September, the brand is accepting applications for early access (limited seats) in India and Russia, says a press release.This early access is for users looking for an experience that will offer updated design, system improvement, performance optimization, and enhanced security and privacy. Powered by Android 14 Beta, realme UI 5.0 early access will offer a number of handy features to the users.Users of realme UI 5.0 can enjoy different enhanced features such as photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps, smooth animations, natural & clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience, expanded list of supported apps for APP Cloner and sounds.