

Lalamove, Bproperty jointly offer easy solution on house-shifting



Lalamove Bangladesh Ltd. has recently signed an agreement with real estate service platform Bproperty Limited to provide an efficient and affordable house shifting experience to its consumers.This signing ceremony took place in presence of Zubayer Ibna Zahir, Managing Director, Abrar Ahsan Chowdhury, Marketing Manager, Salman Qudrat, Finance Manager from Lalamove Bangladesh, says a press release.From Bproperty , A H M Zamiul Haq Tuhin, Director, Operation, Khan Tanjeel Ahmed, General Manager, Marketing, Business Intelligence & Technology, Tehjib Farid - Asst. Manager, AV and Md. Abdur Rakib, Manager, Business Development was present.As a result of the agreement signed between the two companies, those who are moving to a new house through Bproperty Limited will get an exclusive 50% discount on Lalamove's home shifting package.Abrar Ahsan Chowdhury, Marketing Manager of the company said, "Our house shifting packages at Lalamove come at a very attractive price point.Basic package starts from just 1999 Taka. Users who will shift house through Bproperty will get a further 50% discount over this price which I think is a great deal for them".