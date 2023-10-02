Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LafargeHolcim initiates rain water harvesting project at Chhatak

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Desk

LafargeHolcim initiates rain water harvesting project at Chhatak

LafargeHolcim initiates rain water harvesting project at Chhatak

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL), one of the leading building material solutions providers in the country recently inaugurated the project titled "Rain Water Harvesting for Safe Drinking Water for the Community" near its plant at Chhatak, Sunamganj.

Availability of safe drinking water at Chhatak has always been a concern for the communities. In most of the cases the community people has to collect water from the pond and other sources which are not safe to drink and leads to various water borne diseases.

Chief Executive Officer of LHBL, Iqbal Chowdhury inaugurated the project. Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Asif Bhuiyan, Industrial Director and HR Director of LHBL along with the beneficiaries and community leaders were also present.

LHBL being a responsible corporate citizen came forward in addressing the issue in a sustained manner and to create a positive social impact by installing ten rain water harvesting facilities in the community.

A total of at least 50 families now can collect safe drinking water round the year. Chhatak experiences heavy rainfall approximately 6-7 months in a year.

The company set up the water reservoirs with efficient filtering system inside it which can store at least 260,000 liters of water round the year.

During the inauguration LHBL CEO, Iqbal Chowdhury said "Rain Water Harvesting shall play a major role in resolving the safe drinking water crisis for the communities in Chhatak.

The company has provided the facilities and now it's the community assets. The company shall come up with more innovative and sustainable community development initiatives in the coming years."

Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer thanked the community for their continuous support and said "It is necessary to maintain the water tanks to get long term benefits and we believe the project shall be a sustainable solution for the community which will create a positive social impact."

The beneficiaries and the community leaders expressed their gratitude to the company for such initiatives.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh financial sector facing challenges, BIBM confce told
Stocks fall on selling pressure
Action plan stressed to involve media as tourism stakeholder
BD, India start talks for free trade agreement
Sheikh Mujib Industry Award 2022 to be conferred tomorrow
Dhaka for collaboration between Bangladesh, Barcelona ports
GP Accelerator launches regional design bootcamp
Marico's campus race over The Wall gets huge response


Latest News
Export earnings notches 10.37% growth in Sept
World Habitat Day Monday
Youth dies from electrocution in Satkhira
79 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Nasrul seeks tech cooperation for renewable energy expansion
Child drowns in Dinajpur pond
Pacers will be factors for good or bad: Mashrafe
TCB's 201 tonnes of onion imported from India thru' Benapole land port
Warsaw 'biggest' rally draws 'a million' anti-govt protesters
Bangladesh Men's, Women's Kabaddi team to start 19th Asian Games campaign on Monday
Most Read News
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
US Congress avoids govt shutdown in last-minute deal
Law Ministry said 'no' on Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad
Want to take the challenge to hold free, fair elections: CEC
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Comprehensive efforts needed to protect shrimp workers' rights: Deputy Speaker
Father hacks daughter to death in Chuadanga
Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls, Quader to Japanese Ambassador
Couple, their son found slaughtered at Savar flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft