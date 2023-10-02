

LafargeHolcim initiates rain water harvesting project at Chhatak



Availability of safe drinking water at Chhatak has always been a concern for the communities. In most of the cases the community people has to collect water from the pond and other sources which are not safe to drink and leads to various water borne diseases.



Chief Executive Officer of LHBL, Iqbal Chowdhury inaugurated the project. Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Asif Bhuiyan, Industrial Director and HR Director of LHBL along with the beneficiaries and community leaders were also present.

LHBL being a responsible corporate citizen came forward in addressing the issue in a sustained manner and to create a positive social impact by installing ten rain water harvesting facilities in the community.



A total of at least 50 families now can collect safe drinking water round the year. Chhatak experiences heavy rainfall approximately 6-7 months in a year.



The company set up the water reservoirs with efficient filtering system inside it which can store at least 260,000 liters of water round the year.



During the inauguration LHBL CEO, Iqbal Chowdhury said "Rain Water Harvesting shall play a major role in resolving the safe drinking water crisis for the communities in Chhatak.



The company has provided the facilities and now it's the community assets. The company shall come up with more innovative and sustainable community development initiatives in the coming years."



Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer thanked the community for their continuous support and said "It is necessary to maintain the water tanks to get long term benefits and we believe the project shall be a sustainable solution for the community which will create a positive social impact."



The beneficiaries and the community leaders expressed their gratitude to the company for such initiatives.



