CU wins Change-Makers competition in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 1: A social competitive event "Discussion with the Change-makers" organized to identify and solve the problems of Chattogram city was held at Hotel Agrabad on Thursday.Solaiman Alam Seth, Consul of South Africa and Managing Director of Seth Properties, was present as a guest at the competition.Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Councilor Prof Mohammad Ismail, Abul Hasnat Md Belal, Shahidul Alam, Nazmul Haque Duke, International Islamic University Chittagong Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Zia Uddin and BGC Trust University Journalism and Media Studies Department Head Yasir Silmy were present as special guests and judges.Chittagong University team won the first place in this competition organized with participation of more than 30 teams from various schools, colleges and universities of Chattogram.Ayman Siddiq, Founder and President of Third Smile Organization said, 'Through this program we have been able to create a bridge between students and city administrators. For society to change, young people must come up and talk about possible change.'