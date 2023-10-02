Video
StanChart inks deal with CNRS to boost aquaculture

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) and the Centre for Natural Resource Studies (CNRS) entered into an agreement to work together to foster sustainable, equitable, and climate-resilient aquaculture processes.
 
StanChart CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy and CNRS Executive Director M Mokhlesur Rahman signed the agreement recently, says a press release.

As part of a recently launched joint initiative, the two organisations will work together to boost the availability and accessibility of high-quality fish spawn, specifically Generation 3 or G3 Rohu, for 2,000 aquaculture farmers residing along the southern coast of Bangladesh.

Rohu is the most abundantly cultured carp species in Bangladesh. G3 Rohu is a genetically improved high-yield strain of the economically and culturally significant species.

The project focuses on three primary goals. The first is to develop a robust spawn distribution network so nursers and traders can distribute G3 Rohu fingerlings to aquaculture farmers with greater efficacy.

The second goal is to provide aquaculture farmers with training opportunities, so they become well-equipped to raise and maximise G3 Rohu production.

The final goal is to enhance linkages across the aquaculture value chain by connecting producers to market information, support services, and retailers.

The intervention also involves collaborating with research institutions and other organisations to ensure continued widespread availability of genetically improved fish strains and climate-smart technologies.

As part of the project, 30 tonnes of G3 Rohu fingerlings will be distributed to selected beneficiaries. This distribution will enable 2,000 farmers from two south-western divisions to produce approximately 600 tonnes of harvestable G3 Rohueach year.

The initiative reflects StanChart's commitment to enhancing nutrition and food security; promoting job and value creation; and empowering local actors with end-to-end value chain support.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "Considering the high levels of climate risk we are currently facing in Bangladesh, action to support the long-term sustainability, resilience, and equity of aquaculture systems is urgently needed.

The genetically improved G3 Rohu strain is expected to go a long way in improving lives nationwide - for both farmers and consumers.

Standard Chartered is proud to collaborate with CNRS to increase the participation of our nation's climate impacted farmers while also helping to ensure food and nutrition security by making fish more abundant and accessible."

M. Mokhlesur Rahman said, "We appreciate Standard Chartered Bangladesh for investing to support poor aquaculture farmers living on the frontlines of climate-induced threats with appropriate technologies which will ensure availability of animal protein to address malnutrition and reduce stunting among children and making higher economic returns.

This technological advancement will be scaled up across the country and ultimately contribute to its food and nutritional security."



