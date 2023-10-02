

Bank Asia holds agent business meet



Bank Asia Ltd organised a day long Agent Business Meet-2023 at Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD), Cumilla recently, says a press release.Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of Board Executive Committee of the bank, was the Chief Guest and Prof. M. A. Baqui Khalily, Chairman of Board Risk Management Committee, was the Special Guest at the program. Mr. Ziaul Hasan, Deputy Managing Director, CAMLCO and Head of Channel Banking, presided over the program where agents from Cumilla, Chandpur, Brahmanbaria, Noakhali, Feni and Laxmipur districts; field level officers and divisional heads of the bank were present.Twenty-six agents and seven field officers were awarded for their best performance in business. Later, a financial campaign titled, `Bank Asia-i Banking, Biswastota Seemahin' was presented on the ground of BARD.