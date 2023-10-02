Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Agrani Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

Agrani Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Agrani Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

In an effort to facilitate the implementation of the Universal Pension Scheme, Agrani Bank has reached an agreement with the National Pension Authority to collect various fees, charges, and monthly installments through the Digital Universal Pension Management System (UPENSION).
 
The signing ceremony for this agreement was held at the Ministry of Finance recently, says a press release.

The event was attended by Dr MdKhairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of Finance, as the chief guest. Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank and Kabirul Ezdani Khan, chairman of the National Pension Authority were also present.

The agreement paves the way for all eligible citizens of the country to deposit their required fees, charges, and monthly installments for various schemes under the Universal Pension Scheme digitally through Agrani Bank.

Additional Secretary Bilquis Jahan Rimi, Joint Secretary Mohammad Monjurul Hoque and Monir Hossain Chowdhury from the Ministry of Finance along with Shyamal Krishna Saha, Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank, and other senior officials from the ministry and the bank were present at the ceremony.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh financial sector facing challenges, BIBM confce told
Stocks fall on selling pressure
Action plan stressed to involve media as tourism stakeholder
BD, India start talks for free trade agreement
Sheikh Mujib Industry Award 2022 to be conferred tomorrow
Dhaka for collaboration between Bangladesh, Barcelona ports
GP Accelerator launches regional design bootcamp
Marico's campus race over The Wall gets huge response


Latest News
Export earnings notches 10.37% growth in Sept
World Habitat Day Monday
Youth dies from electrocution in Satkhira
79 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Nasrul seeks tech cooperation for renewable energy expansion
Child drowns in Dinajpur pond
Pacers will be factors for good or bad: Mashrafe
TCB's 201 tonnes of onion imported from India thru' Benapole land port
Warsaw 'biggest' rally draws 'a million' anti-govt protesters
Bangladesh Men's, Women's Kabaddi team to start 19th Asian Games campaign on Monday
Most Read News
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
US Congress avoids govt shutdown in last-minute deal
Law Ministry said 'no' on Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad
Want to take the challenge to hold free, fair elections: CEC
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Comprehensive efforts needed to protect shrimp workers' rights: Deputy Speaker
Father hacks daughter to death in Chuadanga
Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls, Quader to Japanese Ambassador
Couple, their son found slaughtered at Savar flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft